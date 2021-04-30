Volkswagen's Sarvottam 2.0: A Holistic Experience For Indian Customers

Volkswagen India is at a stage of transformation. It's taken a while to get there but now, the company has shifted gears and heading into the right direction at the right speed. It's absolutely essential to get it done at the right time and for VW, there's no better time than now! In our previous articles we talked about the company's product portfolio, its child parts strategy and even the lower cost of ownership for its customers. We've seen all these strategies unfold last year under the India 2.0 strategy, but there's an added vertical to this, the dealerships.

Volkswagen terms the transformation of its dealership networks as Sarvottam 2.0. Sarvottam here means 'the best of the best' and its core values stand on 4 different pillars of accessibility - Accessible Brand, Accessible people and Network, Accessible product and services and accessible information.

The dealerships are now more vibrant and bold

Under the 'Accessible Brand' objective, Volkswagen intends to redefine its customer experience by adopting the contemporary, young and vibrant global New brand design across its physical and digital touch points.

That's why you have this splash of orange, blue and pink and all the information on big screens and just like the current generation it's bold and vibrant and just what the brand needs at this hour to connect with the young India that its upcoming cars are looking to influence.

And it's not easy to make it happen. A lot of changes have to be done and a lot of training as well. The entire network is undergoing a comprehensive behaviour change training process to make its frontline personnel even more customer oriented. Customer communication with sales & service consultants via sophisticated digital platforms viz. online AV chat platform is being introduced to provide anytime, anyplace access for customers.

The Service Calculator on the website is a big help for the customers

And it's this technology that will help build a rapport with the new generation of buyers, because that's what they want. Something that is accessible all the time and that's exactly why Volkswagen India has built a platform where customers can seamlessly browse through its website and bring services like finding the car, financing, insurance, booking a service appointment everything on a single platform.

The company also has provided the option of a service called the Cam facility that provides detailed videos on the repair and maintenance work in real time and it's only post the customer's approval and satisfaction, the service repair is conducted. So, you could be sitting at home and watching the repair work needed without stepping into a service station. How cool is that!

The brand has also gone live with a service cost calculator on its website to further enhance transparency and accessibility to the customers. The brand is in fact making a massive attempt to reach its customers at its doorstep. It is expanding its Volkswagen Assistance and Mobile Service Units fleet, covering nearly 80% of the country with door-step service facilities. This will help engage customers to opt for this service for small repair and maintenance jobs or for a quick vehicle health check before a long road trip.

There's a lot of time, money, energy and innovation that backs this super structure and Volkswagen is making sure that it all is in place before it unleashes its big product offense in the country, which all begins this year - the year of the Taigun!

