Volvo Car India Records 48 Per Cent Sales Growth In January - September 2021 Period

Volvo Car India sold 1,270 units in the January - September 2021 period recording a growth of 48 per cent in the first three quarters of the year as compared to 856 units sold in the same period last year. The growth was led by the company's luxury SUV segment and the XC60 stood out to be the bestselling model followed by the compact SUV Volvo XC40. Volvo Car India is also planning to launch a petrol mild-hybrid model this year followed by the Volvo XC40 Recharge electric vehicle (EV) in 2022.

The Volvo XC40 is the second bestselling model in the company's line-up.

Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director - Volvo Car India said, "Witnessing a 48 per cent growth in three quarters is very encouraging. Experiencing this when one quarter faced the brunt of the raging pandemic is a reflection of Volvo Brand's standing in the Indian luxury mobility market. This strengthens our confidence and resolute commitment as we work towards bringing in newer models. We are keeping a close eye on the semiconductor issue and looking forward to a robust 2022."

The Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV will be launched in India next year.

The jump in sales is primarily attributed to the low base last year. The entire nation was under lockdown for almost two months to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and like other automakers, even the Swedish carmaker recorded nil sales in that period. Even after sales operations resumed, auto sales took some time to pick up and substantial growth in sales were only recorded during the festive period. This year, sales are expected to pick up again in the last quarter or Q4, during the festive period during the months of October and November.