New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Volvo Cars Sees Sales Recovering As It Registers14.2 Per Cent Increase In Global Sales

The rise in global sales is primarily attributed to Volvo's SUV range, which contributed to 72.8 per cent of the overall volumes, while the Volvo V60 estate and S60 sedan have added to the overall sales performance as well.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
SUVs have contributed 72.8 per cent in Volvo's overall global sales in July 2020.

Highlights

  • Volvo sold 62,291 units in July 2020 globally, which is a rise of 14.2%
  • SUVs have contributed 72.8% in Volvo's overall sales in July 2020
  • Volvo's YTD sales went down by 16% at 96, 622 cars.

At a time when car sales around the globe are dwindling owing to the coronavirus crisis, Volvo Cars has managed to record a double-digit growth in the month of July globally. The Swedish carmaker sold 62,291 units in July 2020 which is an increase of 14.2 per cent as compared to 54,546 units sold in the same month last year. The rise in sales is primarily attributed to Volvo's SUV range at 72.8 per cent of the overall volumes, while the Volvo V60 Estate and S60 Sedan have added to the overall sales performance as well.

Also Read: Volvo Sees Growth In US, China And European Markets In June

Volvo

Volvo Cars

XC90

XC40

XC60

S90

V90 Cross Country

V40 Cross Country

S60 Cross Country

pkil4pp

The Volvo XC60 was the bestselling model in the January-July period.

Europe continued to be the largest market for Volvo at 28,700 units as compared to 25,518 units, an increase of 12.5 per cent. The China market too witnessed a rise of 14 per cent at 14,410 units as compared to 12,639 unit sold a year ago. The US market is also among one of the three markets at 9,697 units against 8,795 units, recording an increase of 10.3 per cent. Other markets too performed considerably well witnessing an upsurge of 24.9 per cent at 9,484 units as compared to 8,795 units sold a year ago. That said, the COVID-19 crisis did take a toll on Volvo's year-to-date (YTD) sales that went down by 16 per cent in the first seven month of 2020. Volvo Cars sold 3,32,253 units in the January-July period as compared to 3,95,372 units sold in the same period a year ago.

Also Read: Volvo Cars On Recovery Path But Merger With Geely On Hold For Now

uaoj8i0k

Sales of electrified models have doubled in the first seven months of 2020.

0 Comments

During the first seven months, the Volvo XC60 was the carmaker's bestselling model with total sales of 96,622 cars followed by the XC40 at 87,085 cars and then the XC90 at 46,669. Sales of Volvo's electrified models doubled in the first seven months, compared with the same period last year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Volvo XC90 with Immediate Rivals

Volvo XC90
Volvo
XC90

Latest News

2020 Mahindra Thar Top-End Variant Spotted Again Testing In India
2020 Mahindra Thar Top-End Variant Spotted Again Testing In India
Volvo Cars Sees Sales Recovering As It Registers14.2 Per Cent Increase In Global Sales
Volvo Cars Sees Sales Recovering As It Registers14.2 Per Cent Increase In Global Sales
Formula E: Mahindra Racing Team Principal Dilbagh Gill Tests Positive For COVID-19
Formula E: Mahindra Racing Team Principal Dilbagh Gill Tests Positive For COVID-19
2020 Kawasaki Versys-X 250 Launched In Indonesia
2020 Kawasaki Versys-X 250 Launched In Indonesia
Triumph Street Triple R India Launch Date Revealed
Triumph Street Triple R India Launch Date Revealed
Harley-Davidson Likely To Streamline New Model Strategy; Future Models Could Be Shelved
Harley-Davidson Likely To Streamline New Model Strategy; Future Models Could Be Shelved
Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 BS6 Receives A Price Hike Of Over Rs. 2,000
Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 BS6 Receives A Price Hike Of Over Rs. 2,000
New Toyota Subcompact SUV To Be Named Urban Cruiser; Launch This Month
New Toyota Subcompact SUV To Be Named Urban Cruiser; Launch This Month
BMW 3-Series Gets A Base Diesel Variant; Priced At Rs. 42.10 Lakh
BMW 3-Series Gets A Base Diesel Variant; Priced At Rs. 42.10 Lakh
Tata Motors Refutes Reports About 49 Per Cent Divestment Of Its Passenger Vehicle Business
Tata Motors Refutes Reports About 49 Per Cent Divestment Of Its Passenger Vehicle Business
2020 Tata Gravitas SUV Spotted Testing Again In India
2020 Tata Gravitas SUV Spotted Testing Again In India
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Concept Interior Revealed
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Concept Interior Revealed
General Motors Asks Judge To Reinstate Racketeering Case Against Rival Fiat Chrysler
General Motors Asks Judge To Reinstate Racketeering Case Against Rival Fiat Chrysler
U.S. Auto Sales Pandemic Recovery Continues As Toyota's Decline Slows
U.S. Auto Sales Pandemic Recovery Continues As Toyota's Decline Slows
Skoda Auto Appoints Thomas Schafer As New Chairman Of The Board
Skoda Auto Appoints Thomas Schafer As New Chairman Of The Board

Popular Cars

rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Ford EcoSport

Ford EcoSport

₹ 8.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Skoda Rapid

Skoda Rapid

₹ 7.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.9
star-white
Skoda Superb

Skoda Superb

₹ 29.99 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Skoda Karoq

Skoda Karoq

₹ 24.99 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
9.0
star-white
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.39 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.4
star-white
Ford Figo Aspire

Ford Figo Aspire

₹ 5.99 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 29.55 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Ford Freestyle

Ford Freestyle

₹ 5.89 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

₹ 6.1 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Volvo Cars

Volvo XC90
Volvo XC90
₹ 80.9 Lakh - 1.42 Crore *
Volvo XC40
Volvo XC40
₹ 39.9 - 43.9 Lakh *
Volvo XC60
Volvo XC60
₹ 52.9 - 59.9 Lakh *
Volvo S90
Volvo S90
₹ 51.9 - 58.9 Lakh *
Volvo V90 Cross Country
Volvo V90 Cross Country
₹ 65.31 Lakh *
Volvo V40 Cross Country
Volvo V40 Cross Country
₹ 32.83 Lakh *
Volvo S60 Cross Country
Volvo S60 Cross Country
₹ 44.27 Lakh *
View More
Jawa 300 1
x
Triumph Street Triple R India Launch Date Revealed
Triumph Street Triple R India Launch Date Revealed
Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 BS6 Receives A Price Hike Of Over Rs. 2,000
Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 BS6 Receives A Price Hike Of Over Rs. 2,000
Kia Sonet Variant Details Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut
Kia Sonet Variant Details Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut
New Toyota Subcompact SUV To Be Named Urban Cruiser; Launch This Month
New Toyota Subcompact SUV To Be Named Urban Cruiser; Launch This Month
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities