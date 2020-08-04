Volvo Cars Sees Sales Recovering As It Registers14.2 Per Cent Increase In Global Sales

At a time when car sales around the globe are dwindling owing to the coronavirus crisis, Volvo Cars has managed to record a double-digit growth in the month of July globally. The Swedish carmaker sold 62,291 units in July 2020 which is an increase of 14.2 per cent as compared to 54,546 units sold in the same month last year. The rise in sales is primarily attributed to Volvo's SUV range at 72.8 per cent of the overall volumes, while the Volvo V60 Estate and S60 Sedan have added to the overall sales performance as well.

Also Read: Volvo Sees Growth In US, China And European Markets In June

The Volvo XC60 was the bestselling model in the January-July period.

Europe continued to be the largest market for Volvo at 28,700 units as compared to 25,518 units, an increase of 12.5 per cent. The China market too witnessed a rise of 14 per cent at 14,410 units as compared to 12,639 unit sold a year ago. The US market is also among one of the three markets at 9,697 units against 8,795 units, recording an increase of 10.3 per cent. Other markets too performed considerably well witnessing an upsurge of 24.9 per cent at 9,484 units as compared to 8,795 units sold a year ago. That said, the COVID-19 crisis did take a toll on Volvo's year-to-date (YTD) sales that went down by 16 per cent in the first seven month of 2020. Volvo Cars sold 3,32,253 units in the January-July period as compared to 3,95,372 units sold in the same period a year ago.

Also Read: Volvo Cars On Recovery Path But Merger With Geely On Hold For Now

Sales of electrified models have doubled in the first seven months of 2020.

During the first seven months, the Volvo XC60 was the carmaker's bestselling model with total sales of 96,622 cars followed by the XC40 at 87,085 cars and then the XC90 at 46,669. Sales of Volvo's electrified models doubled in the first seven months, compared with the same period last year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.