New Cars and Bikes in India

Volvo Cars On Recovery Path But Merger With Geely On Hold For Now

Volvo saw a return to solid growth in China during the second quarter, and expected a similar upturn in the United States and Europe. However, its planned merger with Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd had been temporarily put on hold due to Geely Auto's plans to list in China.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Volvo Cars plans to merge with Geely Automobile and list in Hong Kong and possibly Stockholm as well

Highlights

  • Volvo said it expects its business to recover in the second half of 2020
  • Its planned merger with Geely Automobile Holdings is on hold
  • The companies will resume talks in the autumn

Volvo Cars said it expects its business to recover in the second half of the year after reporting on Tuesday an operating loss for the first six months as coronavirus lockdowns strained supply chains and forced plant closures.

The Swedish-based carmaker also said that its planned merger with Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd had been temporarily put on hold due to Geely Auto's plans to list in China. The companies will resume talks in the autumn.

Volvo

Volvo Cars

XC60

XC40

XC90

S90

V90 Cross Country

V40 Cross Country

S60 Cross Country

Volvo saw a return to solid growth in China during the second quarter, it said, and expected a similar upturn in the United States and Europe.

bp3a52n4

Volvo's planned merger with Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd had been temporarily put on hold due to Geely Auto's plans to list in China

"If the market recovers as we expect, we anticipate sales volumes to return to the levels we saw in the second half of 2019 and it is also our ambition to return to similar profit levels and cash flow," CEO Hakan Samuelsson said in a statement.

Market recovery has allowed the company to resume production in all factories, except the Charleston plant in Ridgeville, South Carolina, Volvo said.

Volvo Cars, which was bought by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd from Ford Motor Co in 2010, plans to merge with Geely Automobile and list in Hong Kong and possibly Stockholm - as well as on a stock market in mainland China.

Geely Automobile said last month that its board had approved a preliminary proposal to list new renminbi shares on Shanghai's Nasdaq-like STAR board.

"In connection with this (the Shanghai listing) Geely Auto cannot discuss a potential combination of the companies," a Volvo Cars spokeswoman said about the merger. Talks would resume as soon as Geely Auto had "ended its activities related to that", she said.

The Gothenburg-based carmaker reported an operating loss of 989 million Swedish crowns ($110 million) for January-June, versus a 5.52 billion profit in the first half of last year, as revenues fell 14% to 111.8 billion crowns.

Volvo had warned in March that sales, earnings and cash flow in the first half of 2020 would decline from a year ago as the coronavirus pandemic weighed on its business. In April it announced plans to make 1,300 white-collar workers in Sweden redundant.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Volvo XC60 with Immediate Rivals

Volvo XC60
Volvo
XC60

Popular Volvo Cars

Volvo XC60
Volvo XC60
₹ 52.9 - 59.9 Lakh *
Volvo XC40
Volvo XC40
₹ 39.9 - 43.9 Lakh *
Volvo XC90
Volvo XC90
₹ 80.9 Lakh - 1.42 Crore *
Volvo S90
Volvo S90
₹ 51.9 - 58.9 Lakh *
Volvo V90 Cross Country
Volvo V90 Cross Country
₹ 65.31 Lakh *
Volvo V40 Cross Country
Volvo V40 Cross Country
₹ 32.83 Lakh *
Volvo S60 Cross Country
Volvo S60 Cross Country
₹ 44.27 Lakh *
View More
Jawa 300 4
x
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol Launch Details Out
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol Launch Details Out
2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Comparison Review
2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Comparison Review
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
New-Generation Honda City Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 10.89 Lakh
New-Generation Honda City Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 10.89 Lakh
Select your City
or select from popular cities