Volvo Group To Set Up 100-Bed COVID Centre In Bengaluru With Support From BBMP And Ikea

In phase 1, the facility will get 40 beds backed by Volvo Group in support of Ikea India.

Swedish carmaker Volvo has announced that it will set a 100-bed COVID-19 care centre in the city of Bengaluru with support from the civic body, BBMP, and Ikea India. As reported by PTI, the COVID-19 facility will be set up at the Karnataka Institute of Endocrinology on Old Madras Road. The facility will commence operations in two phases. The facility will cater to the COVID-19 positive individuals, who are either asymptomatic or showing minor symptoms or seeking isolation services.

Also Read: Volvo Car India Covers Its Dealer Employees Under COVID Term Insurance Policy​

Highly gratifying experience to start a 100-Bed Covid Care Centre in partnership between Volvo, BBMP & IKEA. Inaugurated by Hon'ble CM Shri B.S. Yediyurappa along with several dignitaries. This centre will help community to access Covid treatment and alleviate stress of 2nd wave pic.twitter.com/s8bqkSbmYp — Kamal Bali (@KamalBaliVolvo) May 21, 2021

In phase 1, the facility will get 40 beds backed by Volvo Group in support of Ikea India. It will also be equipped with oxygen concentrators and essential medical equipment, food, medicines, furnished rooms with IKEA beds and furnishings, treatment and care by on-site doctors and nursing staff free of charge, as per the standards and protocol defined by the government of Karnataka.

The facility was inaugurated by Hon'ble CM Shri B.S. Yediyurappa along with several dignitaries. It is expected to be operational until June 30, 2021, and meanwhile, BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) will add another 60 beds, depending on the demand. Moreover, BBMP plans to add 20 beds as a High-Dependency Unit (HDU) in the second phase.

Volvo Group India President & Managing Director Kamal Bali and Ikea India CEO Peter Betzel said to PTI, "Volvo and IKEA India are glad to collaborate in this COVID care centre that would enable the many people to access the much-needed support and alleviate the stress and suffering that the current wave has brought upon us all".

The facility was inaugurated by Hon'ble CM Shri B.S. Yediyurappa along with several dignitaries.

Also Read: Volvo's Global Sales Increase By 97.3% In April

The company said it has contacted AyurVAID Hospitals and PCMH Restore Health to provide and administer an appropriately integrated medical approach of allopathic and Ayurvedic treatment, and have also tied up with Aster Labs for Diagnostic Tests. Moreover, ambulance service will be available at the facility. In case of emergency, the patient will be shifted by BBMP to their designated government or private hospital for further treatment. Admission to the facility shall be as per the predefined centralised admission procedure of BBMP and through walk-ins.

Bali further said, "The second wave of COVID-19 has been highly virulent and fast-spreading, and this can be overwhelming for any administration or healthcare system anywhere in the world. It is indeed a gratifying experience to be able to help save lives."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.