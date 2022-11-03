Volvo Reveals More Details About Upcoming EX90 Electric SUV In New Video

The new all-electric Volvo EX90 is set to make its official debut on November 9, 2022. Ahead of the global premiere, the company has been releasing a bunch of teasers, giving us glimpses of the electric SUV’s cabin design, features and more. Now, the Swedish carmaker has come out with a more detailed video sharing information on the EX90’s design philosophy and some advanced tech that will be part of the package. This includes an advanced LiDAR system that will come as standard with the new Volvo EX90.

The carmaker says that efficiency was at the top of the list the company was designing the EX90. T Jon Mayer, Head of Exterior Design for Volvo EX90 said, “We believe progressive design can lead to more modern proportions that optimise safety, efficiency and aesthetics. Our design approach for the EX90 is a straightforward one that boils down to some of the underlined fundamentals of Scandinavian design. While one attribute is form follows function, meaning we design for a purpose. Other attributes are flush and seamless execution and integration of technology.”

The Volvo EX90 has a coefficient drag number of 0.29, which is certainly impressive for a large 7-seater SUV.

Mayer says that together these aspects enable significant aerodynamic and efficiency gains. For the EX90, Volvo has taken inspiration from the Yacht design, and thus the SUV comes with sleek proportions and a curvier and more rounded front end. This, combined with other flush execution like side glazing and flush door handles has enabled the company to achieve a coefficient drag number of 0.29, which is certainly impressive for a large 7-seater SUV.

The Volvo EX90 will also come with a roof-mounted LiDAR system, which the company says was done so it could see as much as possible, considering grille-mounted systems have a field of view that is just knee high. The LiDAR can detect pedestrians up to 250 meters (820 feet) away, and it’s just one part of the SUV’s greater technological abilities that Volvo says will understand the driver and its surroundings.

But Volvo is not stopping at LiDAR, the Volvo EX90 will also come with 16 ultrasonic sensors, eight cameras, and five radars monitoring outside the vehicle. Whereas the cameras and sensors inside the cabin will monitor the behaviour of both the driver and passengers. Volvo also plans to use radar to detect sleeping kids and pets left inside the SUV and alert drivers as needed.