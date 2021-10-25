Volvo XC90 Petrol Mild-Hybrid To Be Launched In India Soon

Volvo Car India plans to complete its transition from diesel to petrol-hybrid cars and will be introducing the XC90 Mild-Hybrid in the country next. The Swedish automaker confirmed the development during the launch of the updated XC60 and XC90 models that arrived earlier this month with a new petrol mild-hybrid engine and revised cosmetic changes and feature upgrades. The transition is part of Volvo's efforts to lower its carbon footprint globally, while the automaker aims to introduce electric vehicles in India next at one each year starting from 2022. The XC90 hybrid is expected to arrive before the end of the calendar year.

The Volvo XC90 mild hybrid will continue to arrive in 6 & 7 seater options, while the infotainment system will be updated with Google services

The Volvo XC90 is the brand's flagship SUV and one of the more capable models in its class. The updated version will arrive with similar cosmetic and feature upgrades as its younger siblings. This includes the new grille, revised bumpers, new chrome inserts across the interior, fresh colour options, and an updated Volvo emblem with forward-looking radar tech. Also expect to see a new alloy wheel design as part of the update.

Inside, the new XC90 is expected to get new upholstery, an updated touchscreen infotainment system that will feature Google Services including navigation, assistant, and more. The SUV will come with a host of safety technologies including cross-traffic alert, blindspot detection system, and oncoming lane mitigation.

The Volvo XC90 Mild-Hybrid will be the brand's last launch for this year before it brings the XC40 Recharge in 2022

Power is likely to come from the same 2.0-litre petrol engine with the 48-volt electric assistance. On the XC60 and S90 Mild-Hybrid, the motor develops 247 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and will get All-Wheel Drive. More details on the powertrain will be available closer to the launch. And with the introduction of the mild-hybrid motor, Volvo will discontinue the XC90 diesel already on sale. Volvo also retails the XC90 plug-in hybrid in India.