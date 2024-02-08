VW Turns Virtus Sedan Into A One-Off Convertible For Brazil’s President
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 8, 2024
Highlights
- Volkswagen introduces Virtus Cabrio, a one-off convertible prototype in Brazil
- Chopped-off roof, structural reinforcement, and suspension adjustments mark the distinctive design
- Interior enhancements include a lengthened floor, a modified rear seat, and redesigned external components
Volkswagen has unveiled the Virtus Cabrio convertible prototype in Brazil, designed to commemorate the company's announcement of its new investment cycle in the country and for the occasion of President Lula’s visit to the VW plant. This is a one-off open-top version of the mid-size sedan, combining features from the Highline and Exclusive trims. Notably, the chopped-off roof required structural reinforcement, along with adjustments to suspension components and realignment of the doors, which are now pillarless.
To enhance interior space, the floor was lengthened, accommodating alterations to the fuel tank's size. The rear seat underwent modifications with an exclusive design for this special model. External components, including closing parts for columns, doors, seats, and fuel tank, were redeveloped. A crossbar was added for rear occupants' support and safety. Certain electronic vehicle management systems were also modified.
The prototype features a Biscay Blue exterior and 18-inch alloy wheels with a darkened finish. Inside, the cabin adopts an all-black theme for the seats, dashboard, and door inserts. The Virtus Cabrio was constructed within six weeks by a team of 30 professionals.
Under the hood, the convertible is powered by a 1.4-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, a configuration not available in the India-spec Virtus. The Virtus in India is offered with a 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol unit and a 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol motor, with different transmission options.
Volkswagen has a history of creating one-off convertible prototypes, including models like the Beetle, Polo Sedan, and Fox. The Virtus Cabrio will join the VW Garage collection, featuring special, sports, and prototype vehicles, but it will not be commercially available.
