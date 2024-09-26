Yamaha FZ, Fascino and Ray ZR Offered With Discount Of Up To Rs 7,000

Yamaha is offering a series of benefits on the FZ, Fascino and Ray ZR two-wheelers on behalf of the festive season. The benefits include a cashback of up to Rs 7,000 along with an offer to put in a low down payment while purchasing either of these products. With this, Yamaha becomes the latest among a series of other manufacturers to roll out benefits as the festive season begins.

According to Yamaha’s statement, it is offering a cashback of up to Rs 7,000 on the FZ-S Fi Ver 4.0, FZ-S Fi Ver 3.0 and FZ Fi. For reference, the models are priced at Rs 1.29 lakh ( FZ-S Fi Ver 4.0), Rs 1,17 lakh (FZ Fi) while the FZ-S Fi Ver 3.0 is priced from Rs 1.22 to 1.23 lakh (All prices, ex-showroom).

The Fascino 125 and the Ray ZR 125 on the other hand, are being offered with a cashback of up to Rs 4,000. Prices for the Fascino range from Rs 79,150 to Rs 94,830, while the Ray ZR 125's prices range from Rs 85,030 to Rs 92,630 (All prices, ex-showroom).