Yamaha RayZR Street Rally Gets New Features; Priced At Rs 98,130

125cc scooter gets additional tech such as a LED daytime running lamp and an ‘Answer Back’ function.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 23, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • RayZR Street Rally now gets a LED DRL and new 'Answer Back' function
  • Offered in a new Cyber Green paint scheme
  • Mechanically unchanged

Yamaha India has updated the RayZR 125 Street Rally with some new features. The scooter adds a LED daytime running light and a new ‘Answer Back’ function, essentially a ‘Find my scooter’ feature. Also part of the update is a new Cyber Green colour scheme. The updated RayZR 125 Street Rally is priced at Rs 98,130 (ex-showroom).

 

Also read: Yamaha Introduces Fourth Edition Of ‘The Call of the Blue’ Campaign
 Yamaha Ray ZR Street Rally

Buyers now offered a new Cyber Green paint finish option.

 

The addition of the LED DRL is the only update to the scooter’s design with the unit mounted to the top of the front apron. The new ‘Answer Back’ function meanwhile works with the paired Y-Connect smartphone app and flashes the scooter’s lights and sounds beeps from the buzzer to help locate the scooter in a parking lot.

 

Also Read: Yamaha R15M Carbon Fibre Edition Launched At Rs 2.08 Lakh
 Yamaha Ray ZR Street Rally 2

LED DRL sits above the main headlamp on the front apron.

 

The scooter otherwise gets no other notable updates. Power continues to come from a 125 cc, single-cylinder engine good for 8 bhp and 10.3 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes equipped with a smart motor generator (small electric motor) that offers a temporary bump up in torque while riding.
 

Also Read: 2024 Yamaha Fascino S Launched With Find My Scooter Function
 

The update to the RayZR Street Rally comes months after Yamaha updated the standard RayZR with new colour options for the 2024 model year.

# Yamaha# Yamaha Motor Company# Yamaha India# Yamaha India Motor# Yamaha RayZR Hybrid# Yamaha RayZR Street Rally Hybrid# Yamaha RayZR Street Rally# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
