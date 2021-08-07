Yamaha Patents Reveal Advanced Rider Aids For Bikes

Latest patent images show Yamaha's next stage of motorcycle safety features, including a rider interface system which will show up warnings in case of potential danger. The latest safety technology is radar-assisted warning systems, and brands like BMW Motorrad, Ducati and KTM have already introduced bikes with radar-powered systems. Kawasaki has also confirmed that it will introduce radar-powered advance safety systems in 2022. The two biggest Japanese brands, Honda and Yamaha have not been very vocal about the kind of radar-powered systems they will adopt.

Also Read: Yamaha Trademarks 'Tracer' Name In India

Yamaha shown to use rear view mirrors to flash warning messages to the rider

Honda has already filed several patents relating to motorcycle safety systems, including radar and vehicle-to-vehicle networks, and now Yamaha's latest patent filings also point to a similar development of the latest radar-powered safety systems. The patent images filed in Japan, reveals how Yamaha intends to convey all the extra information from the additional sensors to the rider. The challenge is that the Yamaha YZF-R1 has limited space in the instrument console area to mount a bigger, more comprehensive display to have all the different warnings popping up.

Also Read: 2021 Yamaha YZF-R7 Globally Unveiled

A small display built into the rear-view mirrors will flash warnings triggered by the radar-powered system

Yamaha uses a YZF-R1 to illustrate exactly how the system will work. The idea is to fit additional displays behind the reflective glass of the rear view mirrors, which will flash large, instantly identifiable icons to alert riders to potential dangers. The instrument console will not get any additional info for the rider to take his or her eyes off the road and to check out warnings. Instead, three LED strips are mounted on rider-facing edges of the rear view mirrors, which will light up with different colours and numbers, depending on the level of risk and urgency of the warning.

Yamaha even showcases the icons to be used in the radar-powered warning system

In the patent filings, Yamaha even illustrates many of the planned icons, including one that warns of an impending collision when the rider is approaching the back of another vehicle. There's one that shows an emergency vehicle, like an ambulance is approaching, a blind spot warning icon, a speed limit sign and an overspeed warning. There are also other regular symbols, like an incoming call icon. Although the patent doesn't describe in detail how the systems will work to provide the alerts, there will be both front and rear radar. The only thing left to know is how soon Yamaha will showcase a production model with the latest rider safety systems. Our guess is before the calendar year is over, and in models like the R1, as well as Yamaha's leaning three-wheeler, the Niken.