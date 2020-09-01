New Cars and Bikes in India
ZoomCar Partners With PASCOS For Pan-India Distribution Of Its Mobility Services Platform

ZoomCar's Mobility platform enables a driver scoring mechanism with its AI-powered algorithms leveraging machine learning capabilities.

Highlights

  • ZoomCar's mobility solution will now have pan-India reach
  • PASCOS is one India's oldest and biggest auto distributors
  • ZoomCar's technology uses AI to track driver behaviour and vehicle health
Tech News

ZoomCar has partnered with PASCOS for the distribution of its cloud-based mobility services stack to scale it across commercial vehicle customers and government entities across India. ZoomCar Mobility Services (ZMS) offers an IOT platform that is clubbed together with a SAAS service.

The advantages of this partnership are quite obvious for ZoomCar. PASCOS will help distribute ZMS to OEMs and operators alike which will help reduce its operating costs enhancing monetisation opportunities.

"The mobility industry is going through a transformational phase globally due to the pandemic. At Zoomcar, we strive to be at the forefront of creating innovative solutions that can help shape this transformative shift. From the beginning, we set out to build asoftware solution that helps reduce accidents and improves asset longevity," said Greg Moran, CEO and co-founder of ZoomCar.

zoomcar

PASCOS will help distribute ZMS to OEMs and operators alike which will help reduce its operating costs  

"Through this partnership with PASCOS, we aim to leverage our AI-based platform to enable large fleet operators to better manage their assets through greater vehicle safety and lower total operating cost. We are delighted to partner with PASCOS to reach wider commercial heavy vehicle operators and government entities to help us build the future of the mobility market in India," he added outlining the benefits of the partnership.

"As a natural progression, the adoption of newer technologies has been pertinent to serve our present & future customers and to ensure their core needs are met. A means to this end, we at PASCOS are delighted to be appointed as Distributors of Zoomcar Mobility Services. This partnership will enable us to offer a segment of Institutional customers, fleet operators, or individual owners in logistics and allied industry technology driven solutions to better manage their businesses," said Sharuk Passi, President and CEO of PASCOS.

ug63cfao

ZoomCar recently partnered with MG motors to distribute its cars via a subscription service 

ZoomCar recently partnered with MG motors to distribute its cars via a subscription service. ZoomCar's Mobility platform enables a driver scoring mechanism with its AI-powered algorithms leveraging machine learning capabilities. This system tracks driver behaviour and driving patterns apart from gauging the health of the vehicle in question. This system gives real-time feedback to drivers. This system helps reduce accidents while lowering maintenance costs and fuel savings. ZMS claims that it observes around monthly cost savings of around 25-30 per cent thanks to this platform. It works with both traditional internal combustion engine cars and new age electric cars.

0 Comments

