Modifying Your Car? Your Insurance Claim Could Get Affected

Car modifications have become increasingly popular among Indian car owners. From stylish premium audio systems and paint protection films (PPF) to alloy wheels and performance upgrades, these enhancements allow owners to personalise their vehicles while improving comfort, appearance or driving experience.

However, modifying your car is more than just choosing the right accessories or finding a reliable workshop. Certain changes can influence your vehicle's value, repair costs, and even the way an insurer assesses an insurance claim. Many car owners assume that once a modification is installed, it is automatically covered under their policy. In reality, that may not always be the case.

Here's a closer look at ten common car modifications that could affect your insurance claims, which ones generally have little impact, and what you should know before making any changes.

Audio and Infotainment (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay)

Many car owners upgrade to aftermarket infotainment touchscreens for features like Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. They also pair them with premium speakers, amplifiers, or even subwoofers to improve their driving experience. However, these high-end audio systems are valuable enough to become theft targets. If they are damaged during a break-in or an accident, their coverage depends on your policy terms. So, before you make these modifications, check with your insurer how they treat aftermarket audio and infotainment accessories.

PPF, Ceramic Coating, and Vinyl Wraps

Paint Protection Film (PPF) and ceramic coatings have become increasingly popular, especially among owners of premium vehicles. While they help preserve the paintwork, they're also expensive additions.

Since these treatments aren't factory-fitted components, their treatment during claim settlement varies between insurers and policy terms. Hence, before investing in such cosmetic modifications, it's worth checking if it can be included in your car insurance coverage.

Aftermarket Lighting Systems

Lighting modifications, such as LED headlight conversions, HID kits, ambient lighting, and auxiliary lamps, are common upgrades aimed at improving visibility. However, if not installed properly, they can create electrical issues or reduce visibility for other road users, thus violating regulations and attracting traffic penalties. So, if any such modification contributes to an accident, it may complicate the claims process.

Dashcams and GPS Tracking Devices

Dashcams and GPS tracking devices are often considered practical safety upgrades. Dashcam footage can provide valuable evidence following an accident, while GPS trackers can assist in recovering a stolen vehicle.

Such upgrades have zero to little impact on your insurance premium. But they can help when you need to make a claim by providing additional evidence. Moreover, they should be installed professionally to avoid electrical issues or wiring faults.

Alloy Wheels

Alloy wheels, often the first upgrade car enthusiasts choose, give a car a sportier appearance. They are usually lighter than steel wheels and help improve handling and braking performance.

However, premium aftermarket alloys are significantly more expensive to replace than factory-fitted ones. If they are damaged in an accident or stolen, their replacement cost may not be fully covered unless you have declared them to your insurer and they are included in the coverage.

CNG or LPG Conversion Kits

A CNG or LPG conversion is one of the most significant vehicle modifications, particularly for frequent drivers. It offers lower running costs and can reduce emissions.

However, fuel conversion kits also change the vehicle's original specifications. So, always choose a government-approved kit, get it installed at an authorised centre, and update your Registration Certificate (RC) with the new fuel type. Do not forget to inform your insurer as well, so your policy reflects the modification and helps avoid complications if you need to file a claim.

Performance Upgrades

Performance modifications to your car such as ECU remapping, turbocharger installations, free-flow exhausts, and cold air intake kits are help improve acceleration and engine output.

While these upgrades may enhance driving performance, they also change the vehicle's original engineering specifications, which can increase mechanical stress or alter the vehicle's risk profile. Hence, insurers may evaluate them differently during policy underwriting and claim settlement. If an accident is linked to an undeclared performance modification, it could complicate the assessment process.

Suspension Modifications

Suspension upgrades, including lift kits, lowering springs, and adjustable suspension systems, can improve a car's stance, ride quality or off-road capability.

However, they also change the vehicle's handling characteristics and ground clearance. For example, a lowered car may scrape over speed breakers, while an excessively raised suspension can affect stability during cornering. So, if such changes contribute to an accident or damage to your car, they may also affect your insurance claim. Always choose quality components and have them installed only by experienced professionals.

Body Kits and Exterior Styling Accessories

Cosmetic upgrades, such as body kits, custom bumpers, spoilers, side skirts, and fender extensions, can give a car a unique appearance and also improve aerodynamics in some cases.

However, a custom bumper sourced from overseas isn't as easy or cheap to replace as a factory part. Even a relatively minor collision can lead to higher repair bills simply because aftermarket components aren't always readily available.

Roof Racks and Utility Accessories

Roof racks, luggage carriers, and other such accessories are popular among SUV owners and frequent road trippers. These modifications make weekend getaways and long road trips much more convenient by freeing up the cabin space.

But they also raise your car's centre of gravity and change how your car handles during sharp turns, strong crosswinds, or emergency braking. So, if you've installed any roof-mounted accessories, make sure they are fitted properly and not overloaded. You should also check whether your vehicle insurance covers them against accidental damage or theft.

Why Every Car Modification Isn't Treated the Same

Whether it is a new set of alloy wheels, a louder exhaust, or a premium paint protection film, every modification changes something about your car. While some upgrades simply enhance a car's appearance, others alter its performance, value, or repair costs.

This is the reason insurance companies do not treat every modification in the same manner. While a decorative accessory may not impact your policy much, a turbocharger or CNG kit changes a car's specifications significantly. Hence, before you make any upgrades, check with your insurer if they can be included in your existing coverage. This will help you avoid any unnecessary surprises if you ever need to file an insurance claim.

As a best practice, whenever you are purchasing or renewing your policy, start by exploring online car insurance on Policybazaar.com . This will allow you to review each policy's inclusions, exclusions, benefits and claim process in one place so you can select the most suitable plan at an affordable price.

Car Modifications That Generally Have Little or No Impact on Insurance Claims

Not every car modification raises concerns related to your insurance. Here are some upgrades that are less likely to affect a claim when installed properly and used as per regulations:

Seat covers

Floor mats

Steering wheel covers

Mobile phone holders

Door sill protectors

Mud flaps

Window sunshades (where legally permitted)

Some Common Car Modification Myths You Should Not Believe

Many car enthusiasts often share advice about car modifications, but not all of it is correct. Here are some common myths and the facts behind them:

Myth Fact 'Coupler-to-coupler' modifications never affect warranty or insurance. Plug-and-play or coupler-to-coupler installation may avoid cutting the factory wiring. However, it may still be considered during warranty or claim assessment if the modification contributed to the damage or failure. Only performance upgrades affect insurance. Expensive cosmetic and utility accessories can also influence coverage and claim settlement. Factory & aftermarket accessories are treated the same. Aftermarket accessories may require disclosure and can be treated differently under the policy. Removing a modification before a claim solves everything. Removing an accessory does not automatically rule out warranty or insurance-related issues if it is linked to the damage. Every modification has to be reported to the insurer. Not all modifications require disclosure. Only significant changes that alter your car's specifications, value, or repair costs should be declared to your insurer.





Before You Modify Your Car

Personalising your car can make ownership more enjoyable, but it's worth taking a few precautions before investing in aftermarket upgrades.

Start by choosing quality components from trusted brands and have them installed by authorised or reputed workshops. Poorly fitted accessories can affect safety, reliability and even lead to expensive repairs later.

The modification you seek to make should be legal under Indian road regulations. Some upgrades to lighting, exhaust systems, or a vehicle's structure may violate rules and can lead to fines or other complications.

Keep GST invoices, warranty documents, and installation records for every major accessory you add. These documents help establish ownership and value if the accessory is damaged or stolen.

If your modification requires changes to your vehicle's Registration Certificate (RC) - such as a CNG conversion -complete the necessary formalities without delay. Keeping your vehicle records updated helps avoid unnecessary issues during inspections or claim settlement.

Conclusion

Car modifications can make your car more practical, comfortable or enjoyable to drive. But before you make any changes, understand how they can affect your car's safety, legality, maintenance and insurance coverage. By choosing quality components, following the regulations, and keeping your insurer informed wherever required, you can avoid unnecessary complications later. A little planning today ensures you can enjoy your upgrades with complete peace of mind.