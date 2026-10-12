Seven 125 cc Commuter Bikes For Everyday Riding With 55+ kmpl Fuel Efficiency
- Honda Shine and Hero Super Splendor are the go-to choices for simple, efficient commuting
- SP 125, Xtreme 125R, Raider and Glamour X bring with them more style and technology
- All seven bikes below offer claimed fuel efficiency of 55 kmpl or more
Looking for a fuel-efficient motorcycle which is affordable, yet with some added performance and 125 cc engine for two-up riding comfort? If your bike is going to handle the daily office run, grocery shopping trips and crawling traffic, you need more than just a good mileage figure. There are several options in the market right now ranging from simple 125 cc commuter motorcycles to sportier models with more features. Here’s a look at some of the best 125 cc bikes with fuel efficiency of over 55 kmpl you can consider.
The difference between them becomes clearer once you look beyond the engine size. The Honda Shine 125 is for simple and dependable commuting, while the Hero Super Splendor XTEC is the go-to pick for mileage and practicality. The Honda SP 125, Hero Glamour X and TVS Raider 125 bring more features and styling, while the Hero Xtreme 125R and Bajaj Pulsar N125 are better suited to riders who want a sportier motorcycle. All these 7 bikes offer a claimed mileage of above 55 kmpl, so let’s go over each of them one by one.
Also Read: Best Sporty 125 cc Motorcycles in India
1. Honda Shine 125
Price: ₹83,422 onwards (ex-showroom) | Claimed Mileage: 55 kmpl
The Honda Shine 125 is one of the most straightforward choices in this list. It is the one to pick for easy everyday riding as it does not look or feel like a sports bike. The riding position is comfortable, the engine is refined and the bike is easy to handle in traffic.
Its 5-speed gearbox also gives it enough flexibility for occasional highway use. The adjustable rear suspension can be useful if you regularly carry a pillion, while the simple mechanical package keeps the Shine easy to live with for daily commuting. No wonder, the Shine is one of India’s highest-selling 125 cc motorcycles.
Key Features:
- 5-step adjustable rear suspension
- eSP technology
- ACG starter motor
Who should buy it: Riders who want a simple 125cc bike for daily office commutes, errands and regular city use.
Also Read: Best Commuter Bikes Under Rs. 1 Lakh in India
2. Hero Super Splendor XTEC
Price: ₹85,448 onwards (ex-showroom) | Claimed Mileage: 68 kmpl
The Super Splendor XTEC adds more features to the familiar Splendor formula. It has a larger 125cc engine than the standard Splendor range, while retaining the comfortable riding position and practical nature expected from a commuter bike.
The XTEC version also brings a digital instrument cluster and connectivity features, making it more suitable if you want a little more technology without moving to a larger motorcycle. Its 68 kmpl claimed mileage also makes it one of the most economical bikes on this list.
Key Features:
- Full-digital instrument cluster
- Bluetooth connectivity
- LED headlamp
- i3S start-stop technology
Who should buy it: Riders moving up from a 100-110cc commuter who want more performance without giving up fuel efficiency.
3. Hero Glamour X
Price: ₹89,767 onwards (ex-showroom) | Claimed Mileage: 65 kmpl
The Glamour X takes a slightly more stylish approach when compared to most 125cc bikes. It has a muscular design and more modern equipment, making it a good option if you want something that feels less basic for everyday riding. It is still designed around daily usability, with a comfortable riding position and a claimed mileage of 65 kmpl.
The bike also gets a digital display with connected features, as well as cruise control and ride modes. The higher-spec equipment and segment-first features makes the Glamour X quite appealing to riders who prefer new-age features, even in a fuel efficient commuter-class motorcycle. The Glamour X is also available with single-channel ABS along with integrated braking system, which is a segment-first safety feature which makes the Glamour X offer balanced braking, combining front wheel ABS as well as combined braking system.
Key Features:
- Digital multi-function display
- Bluetooth connectivity
- LED lighting
- 5-step adjustable rear suspension
Who should buy it: Office-goers and younger riders who want commuter-friendly running costs with a more modern design and segment-first features like ride modes, cruise control and ABS with integrated braking system.
Also Read: 150 cc Vs 200 cc Vs 350 cc Bikes in India - Which Engine Segment Should You Choose?
4. Honda SP 125
Price: ₹90,498 onwards (ex-showroom) | Claimed Mileage: 63 kmpl
The Honda SP 125 is clearly for riders who want the practicality of a commuter but prefer a sharper design and more features. It gets a 5-speed gearbox and a refined 125cc engine, making it comfortable for both city traffic and occasional longer rides.
The SP 125 also gets a fully digital instrument setup and connected features on the latest version. Compared with the Shine, it feels more premium and modern, which makes it a strong option for buyers willing to spend a little more on their daily motorcycle.
Key Features:
- 124cc fuel-injected engine
- 4.2-inch TFT display
- Bluetooth connectivity
- USB Type-C charging
Who should buy it: Riders who want a refined commuter with more features and sharper styling than a traditional 125 cc bike.
Also Read: Best Bikes For College Students in India
5. Hero Xtreme 125R
Price: ₹91,500 onwards (ex-showroom) | Claimed Mileage: 66 kmpl
The Xtreme 125R is one of the sportiest-looking bikes in this group. The design and proportions definitely are striking and its aggressive riding position, sharp bodywork and dynamics makes it more suited to riders who enjoy a little more involvement from their motorcycle, even in the 125 cc segment.
It also stands out for its safety equipment, with ABS available on the range. At the same time, the 125cc engine keeps running costs closer to those of a regular commuter. This makes the Xtreme 125R an interesting option for riders who do not want a conventional commuter design - more of a sporty-looking premium commuter but with frugal running costs.
Key Features:
- 125 cc fuel-injected engine
- LED headlamp
- ABS option
- Digital instrument cluster
- Sporty street-bike design
Who should buy it: Younger riders who want a sporty-looking motorcycle but still need good fuel economy for daily commuting.
Also Read: Best Bikes Under Rs. 2 Lakh in India
6. Bajaj Pulsar N125
Price: ₹92,270 onwards (ex-showroom) | Claimed Mileage: 60 kmpl
The Pulsar N125 brings the familiar Pulsar design that buyers love to the commuter segment. Its muscular fuel tank and slight supermoto-inspired styling make it look more substantial than most conventional 125 cc motorcycles.
It is also one of the heavier bikes here, which gives it a more planted feel at higher speeds. Even though it weighs more, overall fuel efficiency of the Pulsar N125 is still pretty good. Overall, the Pulsar N125 makes sense if you want to own a Pulsar without moving to a bigger engine, but still want low running costs.
Key Features:
- Air-cooled, single-spark, 2-valve engine
- Digital instrument console
- Sporty riding position
- Pulsar-inspired styling
Who should buy it: Buyers who prefer the Pulsar brand, and looking for a slightly unique design language but want the running costs of a 125 cc motorcycle.
Also Read: Top 10 Most Powerful Bikes Under Rs. 3 Lakh in India
7. TVS Raider 125 Split Seat
Price: ₹94,320 onwards (ex-showroom) | Claimed Mileage: 67 kmpl
The TVS Raider 125 is one of the most feature-rich motorcycles in this group. It puts together a sporty design with a 125cc engine, making it a good fit for riders who want more than just basic commuting ability. At the same time, the split seat variant is a good fit for buyers who often travel with a pillion.
The Raider also offers ride modes and a digital instrument cluster, depending on the variant. Its split-seat design gives it a more sporty appearance, while the claimed 67 kmpl fuel efficiency figure keeps fuel costs in check. It is therefore a good middle ground between a regular commuter and a small street bike.
Key Features:
- SmartXonnect with 85+ connected features
- Eco and Power riding modes
- Digital instrument cluster
- LED lighting
- Split-seat design
Who should buy it: Riders who want a sporty 125 cc bike with more technology without moving into the 150 cc segment. The Raider 125 is for those who prefer the refinement of a 3-valve engine as well as meaty exhaust note with strong low-end torque, rather than outright acceleration.
Which 125cc Bike Should You Buy for Everyday Riding?
The best bike here is different for everyone because each one suits a slightly different type of rider. If you want a simple and comfortable bike for daily office runs and regular city riding, the Honda Shine 125 is an easy choice. The Super Splendor XTEC makes more sense if mileage is your top priority, while the Glamour X adds more style and features without moving too far away from the traditional commuter formula.
If you want something more modern, the Honda SP 125 gives you good refinement, features and everyday comfort. The TVS Raider 125 goes a step further with a sportier design, ride modes and more technology. It is a better fit if you want your daily bike to feel a little more exciting.
The Hero Xtreme 125R and Bajaj Pulsar N125 are the better choices if styling and road presence matter more to you. Both look sportier than the traditional commuters, while their 125 cc engines keep running costs manageable. The Xtreme 125R is also worth considering if safety features are high on your list.
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