Toyota Glanza Facelift: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
- Top spec V (O) trim offered with ADAS suite
- CNG AMT offered in S and G trim levels
- Prices currently start at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
Toyota has launched the Glanza Facelift in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 6.99 lakh. The updates include a revised fascia, more features and a new 3-cylinder engine. The updated hatchback continues to be offered in familiar trim levels. These include E, S, G, V and a newly added trim, V (O). Here is a rundown of what each variant has to offer.
Also Read: Toyota Glanza Facelift Launched At Rs 6.99 Lakh
Toyota Glanza Facelift: E
Price: Starts at Rs 6.99 lakh
Engine/Gearbox: 1.2 litre petrol / MT
Colour options: White, Silver, Blue and Grey.
- 15-inch wheels with covers
- Halogen projector headlamps
- LED taillights
- Manual ORVMs
- Shark fin antenna
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Fabric upholstery
- Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
- Adjustable seat headrests
- Power windows for all passengers
- One-touch up/down for the driver-side power window
- Adjustable steering (tilt only)
- Keyless entry
- Six airbags
- ABS with EBD
- Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with hill-hold control
- Rear window defogger
- Rear parking sensor
- Three-point seatbelts for all occupants
- ISOFIX Anchorages
Also Read: Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Relaunched; Prices Start At Rs 36.51 Lakh
Toyota Glanza Facelift: S
Price: Starts at 7.71 lakh
Engine/Gearbox: 1.2 litre petrol / MT/AMT
Also offered with CNG – MT/AMT
Colour options: White, Bluish Black, Grey, Blue, Red and Silver
In addition to the features offered in the E trim:
- 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Four-speaker audio system
- Steering-mounted audio controls
- Rear AC vents
- Rear fast-charging USB Type-A and Type-C ports
- Front centre sliding armrest
- Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
- Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs
- USB Type-C Charging Port (Front and Rear)
- Body-coloured door handles and ORVMs
- Rear parcel shelf
Also Read: 2026 Toyota Glanza Facelift: In Pictures
Toyota Glanza Facelift: G
Price: Starts at Rs 8.73 lakh
Engine/Gearbox: 1.2 litre petrol / MT/AMT
Also offered with CNG – MT/AMT
Colour Options: White, Bluish Black, Teal Green, Grey, Blue, Red and Silver
In addition to the features offered in the S trim:
- 16-inch alloy wheels
- Automatic LED projector headlamps
- LED daytime running lights (DRLs)
- Chrome-finished door handles
- Rear wiper and washer
- Rearview camera
- Telescopic steering adjustment
- Height-adjustable driver’s seat
- Push-button start/stop
- Automatic climate control
- 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- 4-speaker Arkamys sound system plus 2 tweeters
- Wireless phone charger with cooling
- Toyota i-Connect safety features
Toyota Glanza Facelift: V
Price: Starts at Rs 9.99 lakh
Engine/Gearbox: 1.2 litre petrol / MT/AMT
Colour Options: All options available, like G trim
In addition to G trim:
- LED fog lamps
- Leatherette seat upholstery
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Front ventilated seats
- 360-degree camera
- Head-up display
- Cruise control
- Auto-dimming interior rearview mirror (IRVM)
- Vanity mirror lamp
- Clarion sound system
Also Read: Toyota Hilux Review: The Invincible
Toyota Glanza Facelift: V (O)
Price: Starts at Rs 10.49 lakh
Engine/Gearbox: 1.2 litre petrol / MT/AMT
Colour Options: All paint schemes available
Features in addition to the V trim:
- Level 2 ADAS:
- Forward collision warning
- Emergency braking
- Lane departure warning
- Lane-keep assist
- High beam assist
- Adaptive cruise control
Toyota Glanza Facelift: Powertrain
The 2026 Toyota Glanza gets a new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z12E petrol engine that produces 82 bhp and 112.4 Nm of torque. Toyota says the new engine is aimed at improving fuel efficiency. The CNG version develops 69 bhp and 101.8 Nm, and is now available with an AMT alongside the manual gearbox. The petrol manual variant delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 23.80 kmpl, while the AMT version returns 24.77 kmpl.
All prices ex-showroom
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