Toyota Glanza Facelift: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

Toyota has launched the Glanza Facelift in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 6.99 lakh. The updates include a revised fascia, more features and a new 3-cylinder engine. The updated hatchback continues to be offered in familiar trim levels. These include E, S, G, V and a newly added trim, V (O). Here is a rundown of what each variant has to offer.

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Toyota Glanza Facelift: E

Price: Starts at Rs 6.99 lakh

Engine/Gearbox: 1.2 litre petrol / MT

Colour options: White, Silver, Blue and Grey.

15-inch wheels with covers

Halogen projector headlamps

LED taillights

Manual ORVMs

Shark fin antenna

Body-coloured bumpers

Fabric upholstery

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Adjustable seat headrests

Power windows for all passengers

One-touch up/down for the driver-side power window

Adjustable steering (tilt only)

Keyless entry

Six airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with hill-hold control

Rear window defogger

Rear parking sensor

Three-point seatbelts for all occupants

ISOFIX Anchorages

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Toyota Glanza Facelift: S

Price: Starts at 7.71 lakh

Engine/Gearbox: 1.2 litre petrol / MT/AMT

Also offered with CNG – MT/AMT

Colour options: White, Bluish Black, Grey, Blue, Red and Silver

In addition to the features offered in the E trim:

7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Four-speaker audio system

Steering-mounted audio controls

Rear AC vents

Rear fast-charging USB Type-A and Type-C ports

Front centre sliding armrest

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

USB Type-C Charging Port (Front and Rear)

Body-coloured door handles and ORVMs

Rear parcel shelf

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Toyota Glanza Facelift: G

Price: Starts at Rs 8.73 lakh

Engine/Gearbox: 1.2 litre petrol / MT/AMT

Also offered with CNG – MT/AMT

Colour Options: White, Bluish Black, Teal Green, Grey, Blue, Red and Silver

In addition to the features offered in the S trim:

16-inch alloy wheels

Automatic LED projector headlamps

LED daytime running lights (DRLs)

Chrome-finished door handles

Rear wiper and washer

Rearview camera

Telescopic steering adjustment

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Push-button start/stop

Automatic climate control

9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

4-speaker Arkamys sound system plus 2 tweeters

Wireless phone charger with cooling

Toyota i-Connect safety features

Toyota Glanza Facelift: V

Price: Starts at Rs 9.99 lakh

Engine/Gearbox: 1.2 litre petrol / MT/AMT

Colour Options: All options available, like G trim

In addition to G trim:

LED fog lamps

Leatherette seat upholstery

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Front ventilated seats

360-degree camera

Head-up display

Cruise control

Auto-dimming interior rearview mirror (IRVM)

Vanity mirror lamp

Clarion sound system

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Toyota Glanza Facelift: V (O)

Price: Starts at Rs 10.49 lakh

Engine/Gearbox: 1.2 litre petrol / MT/AMT

Colour Options: All paint schemes available

Features in addition to the V trim:

Level 2 ADAS:

Forward collision warning

Emergency braking

Lane departure warning

Lane-keep assist

High beam assist

Adaptive cruise control

Toyota Glanza Facelift: Powertrain

The 2026 Toyota Glanza gets a new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z12E petrol engine that produces 82 bhp and 112.4 Nm of torque. Toyota says the new engine is aimed at improving fuel efficiency. The CNG version develops 69 bhp and 101.8 Nm, and is now available with an AMT alongside the manual gearbox. The petrol manual variant delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 23.80 kmpl, while the AMT version returns 24.77 kmpl.

All prices ex-showroom