What Happens If You Drive a Car with an Expired Driving Licence Past 30 Days?
- A 30-day renewal window does not mean you can legally drive with an expired licence
- Driving without a valid licence can lead to a ₹5,000 fine under Section 181 of the MV Act
- Renew your expired driving licence through Parivahan before getting back behind the wheel
A driving licence is valid only up to the date printed on it. Once it expires, you cannot legally drive a car on public roads. The confusion usually comes from the 30-day period after driving licence expiry. This period is associated with the renewal process and the applicable renewal fee. It should not be treated as a grace period during which you can continue driving normally.
For example, if your driving licence expires on 10 August, you should not assume that you can legally drive until 9 September just because you are within 30 days of the expiry date. If the licence has expired, the safer option is to stop driving and apply for renewal.
Is There a 30-Day Grace Period for an Expired Driving Licence in India?
Yes, there is a 30-day period relevant to the renewal of a driving licence, but it is important to understand what it actually means. The period gives you an opportunity to renew the licence after its expiry without the renewal being treated in the same way as a much longer delay. It does not extend the validity of the licence for driving.
This is why the terms expired driving licence grace period and driving licence validity should not be confused. If you continue driving during this period and are stopped by the traffic police, having an expired licence may still put you at risk of a challan.
What Is the Fine for Driving with an Expired Licence in India?
If your driving licence has expired and you are still driving, you can be fined for driving without a valid licence under Section 181 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The fine can go up to ₹5,000.
The amount and action can depend on the situation and the state where you are stopped. Repeat offences can bring higher penalties, and other actions such as imprisonment or seizure of vehicles may also be done if there are additional violations.
The fine is only one part of the problem. If you get into an accident while your driving licence is expired, your insurance claim can also come under scrutiny. That is why it is better to renew your licence before getting back on the road rather than waiting until you are stopped.
What If Your Licence Has Been Expired for More Than 30 Days?
If your licence has expired for more than 30 days, do not continue driving until you renew it. You can start the renewal process through the Parivahan Sarathi portal and check what steps apply to your licence.
A short delay may only mean paying the required renewal charges. If the licence has been expired for a longer time, the RTO may ask for extra documents, a visit to the RTO or a driving test before renewing it.
So, if you have crossed the 30-day mark, check your renewal status first and get the licence renewed before taking the car back on the road.
Can an Expired Licence Affect Your Car Insurance?
This is an important reason not to ignore an expired driving licence. If you are involved in an accident while driving without a valid licence, the validity of your driving licence can become relevant to an insurance claim. An insurer may examine whether you were legally authorised to drive when the accident happened.
For third-party insurance, the legal position can be more complicated because third-party compensation is governed by separate provisions and court decisions. In some situations, an insurer may have to compensate the third party first and then recover the amount from the vehicle owner or driver.
For your own vehicle damage, the insurer can examine the policy terms and whether the driver had a valid licence at the time of the accident. So, an expired driving licence is not just an RTO or traffic-police issue. It can also become an insurance concern after an accident.
How to Renew an Expired Driving Licence Online
You can generally start the renewal process through the Parivahan Sarathi portal.
The basic process is:
- Visit the Parivahan website and select the relevant state.
- Choose the driving licence services option.
- Select DL Renewal.
- Enter your driving licence details and date of birth.
- Complete the required application and upload the documents requested.
- Pay the applicable renewal fee.
- If an RTO visit or test is required, book the appointment and complete it.
The exact documents and process can vary based on your age, licence category, state and how long the licence has been expired. If your licence has only recently expired, check the renewal option first rather than applying for a fresh licence.
What Documents Are Needed for DL Renewal?
For a normal private car licence renewal, you may be asked for documents such as:
- Existing driving licence
- Proof of identity
- Address proof, where required
- Recent photograph, where applicable
- Medical certificate in cases where it is required based on age or licence category
A Form 1A medical certificate can be required for certain applicants, including drivers in specified age groups and transport-vehicle licence holders.
Because requirements can differ based on the application, it is better to follow the document list generated by the Parivahan application instead of relying on a generic checklist.
What If My Driving Licence Expired More Than a Year Ago?
A licence that has been expired for more than a year may require additional RTO formalities. The renewal process can depend on the exact period of expiry and the applicable state rules. In some cases, the applicant may have to visit the RTO or complete a driving test before the renewal is approved.
If your licence has expired for several years, do not assume that the normal online renewal process will be enough. Check your eligibility on Parivahan or with the concerned RTO before driving.
Can I Drive After Applying for DL Renewal?
Not yet. Applying for a driving licence renewal does not make an expired licence valid again. You need to wait until the renewal is approved and your licence is updated in the official records.
You can keep the application receipt and payment details with you, but they should not be treated as a replacement for a valid driving licence. If your old licence has expired, it is better to avoid driving until the renewal is completed.
What Should You Do If Your Licence Has Already Expired?
First, check the expiry date on your licence. If it has already expired, head to the Parivahan Sarathi portal and check the renewal option for your licence.
If you are within 30 days of expiry, follow the normal renewal process. If more than 30 days have passed, you may have to pay additional charges or complete a few extra steps.
Until the licence is renewed, avoid driving the car. Renewing it now is much easier than dealing with a challan or other problems later.
Related News
Latest Cars
- Honda
ZR-VEx-showroom Price₹ 47.99 Lakh
- Mercedes-AMG
E53 PHEVEx-showroom Price₹ 1.45 - 1.48 Crore
- Kia
Syros EVEx-showroom Price₹ 13.5 - 20 Lakh
- Ferrari
Amalfi SpiderEx-showroom Price₹ 4.6 Crore
- Lexus
ES 350hEx-showroom Price₹ 66.1 - 71.8 Lakh
- Nissan
TektonEx-showroom Price₹ 10.49 - 18.59 Lakh
- Skoda
Kodiaq RSEx-showroom Price₹ 66.99 Lakh
- Tata
Sierra EVEx-showroom Price₹ 18.79 - 25.99 Lakh
- Citroen
e-C3XEx-showroom Price₹ 11.99 - 13.26 Lakh
- MINI
Countryman CEx-showroom Price₹ 47.5 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- MG Hector HawkExpected Price₹ 20 - 27 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-26
- Kia SorentoExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-04
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-15
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-17
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-19
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-22
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-21
- Maruti Suzuki New BalenoExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-31
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-14
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-22
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-28
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2027-08-05
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-15
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-11-14
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Jaiveer Mehra | Aug 12, 2026Yokohama India Launches New Geolandar X-CV SUV TyresNew variant of the Geolandar series is EV-compatible and offers better grip and longer life compared to conventional tyres.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Aug 12, 2026Mercedes-Benz Introduces India’s First AI-Powered Vehicle Scanner In MumbaiMercedes-Benz has launched India’s first AI-powered vehicle scanner in Mumbai, alongside its largest sales & service facility and Service Select programme for older cars.1 min read
- Yamaha R2 Pre-Bookings Commence For Rs.10,000Pre-bookings for the upcoming Yamaha R2 are now open for Rs. 10,000. The highly-anticipated R2 will be launched on August 27, 2026, when prices and specifications will be announced.1 min read
- 2026 Hyundai Exter Knight Edition Launched: Prices Start At Rs 8.13 LakhThe Exter Knight Edition will be available across the HX 6 MT, HX 6 AMT, HX 6 CNG and HX 10 Petrol AMT variants.1 min read
- Mahindra Scorpio-N Pick-Up Teased; Unveiling Slated For 14 AugustMahindra has teased the upcoming Scorpio-N Pick-Up, which will be based on the existing Scorpio-N but offered in a pick-up body style.1 min read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Aug 11, 2026PM E-Drive EV Subsidy Extended To March 2028; Incentive For E2Ws Cut To Rs 5,000Even with the extension, incentives for electric two-wheelers have been reduced to Rs 5,000 per vehicle.1 min read
- Preetam Bora | Aug 12, 2026Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Custom Review: Beating RE to the PunchDelhi-based custom motorcycle shop TNT Motorcycles introduces packages to convert existing Himalayan 411 adventure bikes to Himalayan 440. Is it worth the expense?8 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Aug 11, 20262026 Nissan Tekton 700 km Review: Can It Conquer The Himalayas?We drove the newly launched Nissan Tekton from Chandigarh all the way up to Leh, covering over 700 km with the new SUV. From exploring the Tekton’s capabilities in the Himalayas to setting an India Book Record, here’s how the trip unfolded.1 min read
- Preetam Bora | Aug 11, 20262026 Aprilia Tuono 457 Special Edition First Ride Review: Should You Buy It?The 2026 Aprilia Tuono 457 delivers an engaging, everyday riding experience with strong performance. At its price point, the Tuono 457 is a brilliant motorcycle, but not quite the complete package. Why is that, and should you still buy it? Read on.8 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Aug 1, 2026Toyota Hilux Review: The InvincibleMarking it as the ninth generation, the Hilux comes with a major cosmetic overhaul. But is it still relevant enough for the current times or is it getting too long in the tooth?5 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jul 30, 2026Kia Syros EV Review: Best EV To Buy Under Rs 20 Lakh?The Kia Syros EV comes into the game with a modern design, spacious cabin, strong performance, decent range and an aggressive pricing. But could it become the new benchmark under Rs 20 lakh?5 mins read