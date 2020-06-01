New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Ducati Custom Rumble Winner Announced

Marco Graziani of CC-Racing Garage won the third Ducati Custom Rumble competition between builders of custom Ducati Scramblers.

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 FT won the best build in the Custom Rumble competition

  • The Ducati Scrambler 1100 FT won the best build in the competition
  • The 1100 FT was built by Marco Graziani of CC-Racing Garage
  • Enthusiasts voted for 74 entries out of which the top 5 were selected

The winning custom build is a customised Ducati Scrambler 1100 Special which was entered in the Bully category of the competition. The Bully category allows the builder to customise the Ducati Scrambler with no restrictions. Marco Graziani and CC-Garage kept the build simple with the winning bike, called the Ducati Scrambler 1100 FT. The striking blue paint and custom graphics of the winning bike is the most obvious change, giving the Scrambler 1100 a new look and appeal. A cleaned up tail section, a meticulously welded exhaust and a new seat, gives the Scrambler 1100 FT a completely new look with tasteful appeal.

Graziani decided to keep the Ducati Scrambler 1100 FT neat and close to the original

Graziani decided to keep the distinctive elements of the Scrambler 1100 untouched, like the headlight and the fuel tank shape. A new fly-screen with two-tone colours has been added above the classic round headlight. The two-tone colour scheme is repeated along the entire length of the Scrambler 1100 FT. Graziani's build received the highest number of votes even during qualification phase, when almost 5,000 users of the Scrambler Ducati community voted on scramblerducati.com.

The most distinctive feature is the two-tone colour scheme of the Ducati Scrambler 1100 FT

Each builder got to choose from four categories dedicated to the Scrambler 800 and Sixty2, with a separate specific category for the Scrambler 1100. The Rocker category had bikes inspired by the cafe racer culture of the 1960s, the Cut-Down category included Bobber-styled motorcycles stripped to just the essentials, and the All-Terrain included enduro-styled bikes with off-road components. The Outsider class was the wide-open segment for those who really wanted to go the whole nine yards with their creativity, and the Bully was a special category just for the Scrambler 1100, without any restrictions on the bike or style.

A meticulously welded exhaust and a cleaned-up tail section gives the 1100FT tasteful appeal

Initial judging for the competition was done via online voting by nearly 5,000 Scrambler enthusiasts for the 74 entries. After the top 5 selections were established, Ducati assembled a special all-star jury to choose a winner. The final judges were Ducati Team's Andrea Dovizioso, Aruba.it Racing-Ducati's Chaz Davies, Bike Shed Motorcycle Club CEO Dutch Van Someren, Officine Rossopuro founder Filippo Barbacane, and British actor Nicholas Hoult.

