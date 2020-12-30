2021 Audi A4 Facelift: What To Expect

The 2021 Audi A4 is all set to be launched in India on January 5, marking the start of the launch season in 2021. The German carmaker has already started accepting pre-bookings for the new A4 for a token amount of ₹ 2 lakh and will continue to sell it as a completely knocked down (CKD) model, manufactured at the Aurangabad plant. The new Audi A4 is a step up from its predecessor in terms of design, performance and features, and will take on the likes of the new BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Volvo S60 and Jaguar XE among others. Here's is what we expect from the new Audi A4.

Exterior

The Audi A4 facelift gets a new grille, revised headlamps and redesigned taillights as well.

The new Audi A4 facelift looks sharper than the outgoing model sporting some fine character lines on its face, while the rear looks edgier and is a bit rounded around corners giving it a wider appearance. In terms of elements, it is equipped with revised LED headlights with new LED DRLs along with new fog lamp housing in the front while there are new LED taillights at the rear as well. It also gets new 17-inch five-spoke alloy wheels. Overall, the new design language does make it look in line with its family design, especially at the rear.

Interiors

The cabin sports a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system on the Audi A4 facelift that will come with new user interface, voice command, connected tech and more

Now on the inside there isn't really much of a difference in the new Audi A4's cabin layout, save for the bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen and a slightly tweaked central console. That said, it is expected to get dual-tone upholstery options along with new themes for interior trims.

Features

The new Audi A4 is expected to see some additions in the features department as well and the major one will be the new 10.4-inch display which is a touchscreen unit unlike the simple MMI display in its predecessor. It also gets new connected car tech with voice command function. Features like the all-digital Audi Virtual Cockpit and three-zone climate control among others have also been carried over to the new Audi A4 from its predecessor.

Engine

The Audi A4 facelift will get a new engine under its hood.

The new Audi A4 will continue to be a petrol only model, but there's been a significant update under its hood this time around. Audi will source in the new 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TFSI engine, from the recently launched Audi Q2. The motor is also likely to be coupled with a 12-volt mild-hybrid system, similar to the European version that offers better acceleration, fuel economy, and overall refinement. This engine is likely to be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Safety

The new Audi A4 facelift will be equipped with eight airbags, cruise control with speed limiter, electronic stability program, driver assist, brake assist and reverse park guide among others.

