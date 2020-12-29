New Cars and Bikes in India
2021 Audi A4 Facelift: New vs Old

The new Audi A4 facelift looks sportier and sexier while there's been significant update in its features list and under the hood.

Shubham Parashar
The new Audi A4 facelift will go on sale in India next month. expand View Photos
The new Audi A4 facelift will go on sale in India next month.

Highlights

  • The new Audi A4 Facelift will go on sale in India next month.
  • It gets substantial design and feature updates.
  • It gets a new engine under its hood.

The 2021 Audi A4 facelift will be the first launch of the coming year and this time around there's been some substantial upgrade in the model. The new Audi A4 facelift looks sportier and sexier now while the design is also in line with its family design language to an extent. Audi has also made significant updates in the features department while it gets a new engine under its hood. Here's how the new Audi A4 facelift is different from its predecessor.

Also Read: Audi A4 Facelift Launch Date Revealed

Looks

The new Audi A4 Facelift looks sexier compared to its predecessor.

The new Audi A4 facelift looks tad sharper than the outgoing model sporting some fine character lines on its face. The rear end too looks edgier while is a bit rounded around corners giving it a wider appearance. It also gets revised LED headlights with LED DRLs along with new fog lamp housing in the front while there are new LED taillights at the rear, going with its family looks.

2019 audi a4 facelift

The outgoing Audi A4 looks a bit understated ahead of the competition.

The outgoing Audi A4 is not much different in terms of design but looked a bit understated when compared to the competition. There was less drama in its face and it got simpler bumpers and headlights.

Cabin

h1hg3upc

The cabin sports a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system on the Audi A4 facelift that will come with new user interface, voice command, connected tech and more

The 2021 Audi A4 facelift is identical on the inside in terms of design and overall layout of the cabin, but gets some updates in the features department. There's a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest Audi MMI user interface and connected car tech, while the previous model had a smaller screen that didn't have the touch functionality. Features like the all-digital Audi Virtual Cockpit and three-zone climate control among others have also been carried over to the new Audi A4 from its predecessor.

Engine

fcjeg73

The new Audi A4 Facelift looks a bit more urban and the design goes with its family looks.

The new Audi A4 will be a petrol-only model and will get the new 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TFSI engine under its hood, from the recently launched Audi Q2. The motor is also likely to be coupled with a 12-volt mild-hybrid system, similar to the European version that offers better acceleration, fuel economy, and overall refinement. This engine is likely to be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

2019 audi a4 facelift

The 2019 Audi A4 Facelift looked a bit angular around the corners.

The outgoing Audi A4 was available with a 1.4-litre, four-cylinder, Turbo engine that didn't come with any hybrid powertrain.

Safety

The new Audi A4 facelift will be equipped with eight airbags, cruise control with speed limiter and reverse park guide among others. The safety features list was near identical in the outgoing model as well.

0 Comments

Audi India will be lauching the new A4 on January 05, 2021 and had started accepting pre-bookings for the same on December 21, 2020 for a token amount of ₹ 2 lakh. It will manufactured as a completely knocked down (CKD) unit while we also expect a slight bump up in its prices. The 2021 Audi A4 will go up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series, Volvo S60 and the Jaguar XE.

