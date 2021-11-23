2021 Audi Q5 Facelift India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The Audi Q5 facelift has gone on sale in India today, and we have all the highlights from the launch event here. The Q5 moniker is coming back to India after a hiatus of over 18 months, as the BS4 version of the luxury SUV was last on sale around April 2020. We have already driven the new Audi Q5 facelift, and if you haven't read our review already you will find it on the carandbike website. The 2021 model will be offered in two trims - Premium Plus and Technology, and is priced at Rs. 58.93 lakh and Rs. 63.77 lakh (ex-showroom, India) respectively.

Audi India has already started accepting bookings for the new Q5 facelift, for a token of Rs. 2 lakh, and we expect the deliveries to start soon after the price announcement. The 2021 Audi Q5 facelift, which is set to be launched in India, is assembled locally at Audi's parent company, VW Group's Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) plant in Aurangabad.

Like all BS6 Audi cars, the Q5 will be a petrol-only model and it will be powered by a 2.0-litre 45 TFSI petrol engine that makes 247 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque. The engine also comes with a 12-volt mild-hybrid system with brake energy recuperation. The motor comes mated to a 7-speed S-Tronic automatic dual-clutch gearbox and will get the Quattro all-wheel drive (AWD) system as standard.

