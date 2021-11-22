2021 Audi Q5 Facelift: Price Expectation In India

Audi India is all set to launch the 2021 Audi Q5 facelift tomorrow, on November 23. The Audi Q5 moniker is coming back to India after a hiatus of more than 18 months. The pre-facelift Audi Q5, which was a BS4 model, hasn't been on sale in India since April 2020. The Ingolstadt-based carmaker globally unveiled the facelifted Q5 back in June 2020, and the SUV was expected to be launched much sooner. However, the company had to postpone the launch due to challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new Audi Q5 facelift will be assembled at SAVWIPL plant in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

Now, we have already driven the Q5 facelift and told you all about it. You can find our detailed review on the carandbike website. What's still unknown is the price and here's what we expect with regards to that. Now the Q5 facelift that is set to be launched in India is assembled locally, at Audi's parent company, VW Group's Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) plant in Aurangabad. So, the company will price it attractively. And given the fact that the entry-level Q2 is priced between Rs. 38 lakh and Rs. 49 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the Q5, which will be a couple of segments above it, is likely to be priced at Rs. 55 lakh to Rs. 60 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The 2021 Audi Q5, it will be offered in two trims - Premium Plus and Technology

As for the 2021 Audi Q5, it will be offered in two trims - Premium Plus and Technology. Visually, the 2021 Audi Q5 gets a new, larger single-frame grille with chrome borders, along with vertical slats also finished in chrome, and a silver skid plate. The SUV also gets larger foglamp housings, silver roof rails and side skirts, in addition to a pair of revised full-LED headlamps, with new LED daytime running lamps. The SUV also gets 19-inch 5 double-spoke star style alloy wheels, along with brand new LED taillights.

Audi has equipped the Q5 with the 3rd generation Modular Infotainment Platform or MIB 3, with a 10.1-inch display, which is standard

Inside, the Q5 now gets a refreshed cabin featuring new seats and upholstery, along with a new steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control and a tonne of storage options. Audi has also equipped the Q5 with the 3rd generation Modular Infotainment Platform or MIB 3. The system is equipped with a 10.1-inch display, which is standard. Other expected features include - wireless phone charger, Audi Park Assist, Comfort key with sensor-controlled boot-lid operation, Audi Exclusive Inlays in Black Piano Lacquer, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, B&O Premium 3D Sound System.

The India-spec 2021 Audi Q5 is powered by a 2.0-litre 45 TFSI petrol engine that makes 247 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque. The engine also comes with a 12-volt mild-hybrid system with brake energy recuperation. The motor comes mated to a 7-speed S-Tronic automatic dual-clutch gearbox and will get the Quattro all-wheel drive (AWD) system as standard.