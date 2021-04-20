carandbike logo
2021 Auto Shanghai: Honda e:prototype SUV Makes World Debut

The design is a bit more futuristic, but mind you, it of course looks very much like the electric version of the HR-V.

Ameya Naik | Published:
Honda has unveiled the e:prototype SUV at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show. It is a prototype model of the first Honda-brand electric vehicle (EV) in China. The mass-production model based on the Honda e:prototype is scheduled to go on sale in 2022. In China, Honda will introduce 10 Honda-brand EV models within five years.

The Honda e: prototype is your typical SUV, as it gets muscular fenders and rides high. The design is a bit more futuristic, but mind you, it of course looks very much like the electric version of the HR-V. We expect its production version to look pretty similar to the concept, but there will be a few changes of course. We don't expect the super-slim side mirrors and inner-headlight design to make it to the production version model.

kachorro

The Honda e:prototype looks similar to the HR-V eHEV

In addition to futuristic design, this prototype model features the third-generation of Honda CONNECT that offers a number of advanced functions such as everyday connectivity, smartphone link and OTA updates based on a highly sophisticated voice-recognition interface.

Honda has not told us anything about the powertrain that the e:prototype SUV gets, but we'll know more about it very soon.

