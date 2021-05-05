2021 BMW X3 Facelift Images Leaked

BMW is gearing up to give the X3 a mid-life update and the leaked image that has surfaced online suggests that the makeover is going to make it look quite sporty. Now we have seen the Audi Q5, one of its core rivals, getting a similar treatment last year. For starters, it's the military green paint job that coincides with both SUVs and adds to the sporty appeal. We have seen the Q5 getting a new and aggressive design and now even BMW is playing catch-up, giving one of its hot-selling SUVs a makeover.

Also Read: BMW & Ford Invest $130 Million In Solid Power

The upcoming BMW X3 looks sharper and bolder than the outgoing model.

So be it the angular shoulder line, sculpted muscles around the wheel arches or the sharp bumper design sporting taller curtains, everything looks fresh and instantly makes the X3 appear different from its predecessor. The design of the new dual-tone alloy wheels too complements the overall design. Now the picture reveals just the profile of the BMW X3 facelift and so we are yet to see the front end. But a close look on the picture gives us an idea that it will sport the same grille which we recently saw on the M340i.

Also Read: BMW Launches A Platform For Start-Ups To Showcase Their Innovative Idea For Sustainable Mobility

Expect the cabin layout to be in line with newer BMW models.

Now details about the powertrain options and interiors are yet to be shared. But we expect to see the new BMQ iDrive 9 operating system on the inside and features like the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, Apple CarPlay, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon Surround Sound system, ambient lighting, wireless charging, and automatic climate control among others will be carried over. Under the hood, the facelifted X3 is unlikely to get any mechanical changes. So expect to see the same 2.0-litre petrol, diesel, and plug-in-hybrid powertrain combinations along with an eight-speed steptronic transmission.

Image Source

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.