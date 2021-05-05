carandbike logo
search

2021 BMW X3 Facelift Images Leaked

The upcoming BMW X3 facelift looks sharper than the outgoing model while mechanically it is expected to remain unchanged.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Published:
eye
0  Views
The 2021 BMW X3 facelift is expected to go on sale later this year in global markets. expand View Photos
The 2021 BMW X3 facelift is expected to go on sale later this year in global markets.

Highlights

  • The new BMW X3 facelift is likely to go on sale later this year globally.
  • It looks much sharper and modern than the outgoing model.
  • Mechanically, it is likely to remain unchanged.

BMW is gearing up to give the X3 a mid-life update and the leaked image that has surfaced online suggests that the makeover is going to make it look quite sporty. Now we have seen the Audi Q5, one of its core rivals, getting a similar treatment last year. For starters, it's the military green paint job that coincides with both SUVs and adds to the sporty appeal. We have seen the Q5 getting a new and aggressive design and now even BMW is playing catch-up, giving one of its hot-selling SUVs a makeover.

Also Read: BMW & Ford Invest $130 Million In Solid Power

2q58iqgg

The upcoming BMW X3 looks sharper and bolder than the outgoing model.

So be it the angular shoulder line, sculpted muscles around the wheel arches or the sharp bumper design sporting taller curtains, everything looks fresh and instantly makes the X3 appear different from its predecessor. The design of the new dual-tone alloy wheels too complements the overall design. Now the picture reveals just the profile of the BMW X3 facelift and so we are yet to see the front end. But a close look on the picture gives us an idea that it will sport the same grille which we recently saw on the M340i.

Also Read: BMW Launches A Platform For Start-Ups To Showcase Their Innovative Idea For Sustainable Mobility

ef8cvqhc

Expect the cabin layout to be in line with newer BMW models.

Now details about the powertrain options and interiors are yet to be shared. But we expect to see the new BMQ iDrive 9 operating system on the inside and features like the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, Apple CarPlay, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon Surround Sound system, ambient lighting, wireless charging, and automatic climate control among others will be carried over. Under the hood, the facelifted X3 is unlikely to get any mechanical changes. So expect to see the same 2.0-litre petrol, diesel, and plug-in-hybrid powertrain combinations along with an eight-speed steptronic transmission.

0 Comments

Image Source

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on BMW X3

BMW X3

BMW X3

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 56.5 - 62.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
1,17,2859% / 5 yrs
Premium Midsize SUV
Petrol , Diesel
Automatic
13.8 - 18.6 Km/l
find-new-car
View Specification / Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
  • New Bmw X3 Front Profile
    New Bmw X3 Front Profile
  • New Bmw X3 Rear Profile
    New Bmw X3 Rear Profile
  • New Bmw X3 Front View
    New Bmw X3 Front View
  • Bmw X3 Petrol
    Bmw X3 Petrol
  • New Bmw X3
    New Bmw X3
  • Bmw X3 Rear Side
    Bmw X3 Rear Side
  • Bmw X3 Rear View
    Bmw X3 Rear View
  • New Bmw X3 Dashboard
    New Bmw X3 Dashboard
  • Bmw X3 Sunroof
    Bmw X3 Sunroof
  • X3 Bootspace
    X3 Bootspace
x
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Trolls Tech Companies Trying To Make Electric Vehicles
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Trolls Tech Companies Trying To Make Electric Vehicles
Safest Cars To Buy In India Below Rs. 10 Lakh
Safest Cars To Buy In India Below Rs. 10 Lakh
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 Production Begins At Bajaj's Chakan Plant In Pune
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 Production Begins At Bajaj's Chakan Plant In Pune
Top 5 Tata Cars Designed By Pratap Bose
Top 5 Tata Cars Designed By Pratap Bose
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities