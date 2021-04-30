carandbike logo
search

BMW Launches A Platform For Start-Ups To Showcase Their Innovative Idea For Sustainable Mobility

The BMW Group has launched the 360-degree Sustainability Challenge, and is inviting start-ups from across the world to participate in a competition to showcase their innovative solution to create sustainable mobility.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Published:
eye
0  Views
The startup that offers the best solution will be able to gain access to BMW's venture client programme expand View Photos
The startup that offers the best solution will be able to gain access to BMW's venture client programme

Highlights

  • BMW has launched the 360-degree Sustainability Challenge
  • BMW is inviting start-ups to showcase their innovative sustainable ideas
  • Winning startup will gain access to BMW's venture client programme

BMW Group has announced the launch of its new star-up initiative - the 360-degree Sustainability Challenge. With this, the company is inviting start-ups from across the world to participate in a competition to showcase their innovative solution to create sustainable mobility. The main goal here is to increase sustainability in all aspects - from the supply chain through vehicle production to the use phase and recycling. The star-up that offers the best solution will be able to gain access to the company's venture client programme and win the BMW Group as a premium client.

Also Read: BMW Aiming For Quarter Of China Sales To Be Electric Vehicles By 2025

tfqntej4

The main goal here is to increase sustainability in all aspects - from the supply chain through vehicle production to the use phase and recycling

Start-ups worldwide can register their ideas on the company's BMW Start-up Garage website, a programme that was created in 2015 to enable valuable technology transfer. The company is looking at multiple aspects like - recyclable material, sustainable supply chain, energy-efficient production, mobile intelligence, intelligent building management, customer-centric mobility, and sustainable technologies.

0 Comments

BMW says that over the next six months it will seek out and select leading startups with cutting-edge solutions worldwide. The company will evaluate all submissions and the most promising start-ups will be invited to pitch their solutions in late July 2021. The BMW Startup Garage will then assess the impact of all the proposed technologies for the BMW Group, in Munich this September 2021. Finally, the winning start-up with the best innovative solution receive direct access to the BMW Group's venture client programme and win the BMW Group at its client to implement its solution.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on BMW Cars

  • Bmw 6 Series Gt Front View
    Bmw 6 Series Gt Front View
  • Bmw 6 Series Gt
    Bmw 6 Series Gt
  • Bmw 6 Series Gt Sideview
    Bmw 6 Series Gt Sideview
  • Bmw Z4 Side View
    Bmw Z4 Side View
  • Bmw M8 Rear View
    Bmw M8 Rear View
  • Bmw 6 Series Front Side
    Bmw 6 Series Front Side
  • Bmw 6 Series Rear Side
    Bmw 6 Series Rear Side
  • Bmw 6 Series Rear View
    Bmw 6 Series Rear View
  • Bmw X3 M Drive View Front
    Bmw X3 M Drive View Front
  • Bmw X3 M Exhaust
    Bmw X3 M Exhaust
  • Bmw X3 M Features And Style
    Bmw X3 M Features And Style
  • Bmw 1 Series Side View
    Bmw 1 Series Side View
  • Bmw 1 Series Front
    Bmw 1 Series Front
  • Bmw 1 Series Rear
    Bmw 1 Series Rear
  • Bmw I8 Front 3 4th View
    Bmw I8 Front 3 4th View
  • Bmw I8 Front Profile
    Bmw I8 Front Profile
  • Bmw I8 Rear 3 4th View
    Bmw I8 Rear 3 4th View
  • Bmw 7 Series Front View
    Bmw 7 Series Front View
  • Bmw 7 Series Inside View
    Bmw 7 Series Inside View
  • Bmw 7 Series Lights
    Bmw 7 Series Lights
  • Bmw X7
    Bmw X7
  • Bmw X7 Rearview
    Bmw X7 Rearview
  • Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe Topview
    Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe Topview
  • Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe Rearview
    Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe Rearview
  • Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe Front View
    Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe Front View
x
Hero MotoCorp Introduces Online Virtual Showroom
Hero MotoCorp Introduces Online Virtual Showroom
2022 Honda Civic Sedan Revealed With New Tech, More Power And Safety Aids
2022 Honda Civic Sedan Revealed With New Tech, More Power And Safety Aids
Pratap Bose Resigns As Tata Motors Design Chief
Pratap Bose Resigns As Tata Motors Design Chief
Top 5 Tata Cars Designed By Pratap Bose
Top 5 Tata Cars Designed By Pratap Bose
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities