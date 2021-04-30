BMW Launches A Platform For Start-Ups To Showcase Their Innovative Idea For Sustainable Mobility

The startup that offers the best solution will be able to gain access to BMW's venture client programme

BMW Group has announced the launch of its new star-up initiative - the 360-degree Sustainability Challenge. With this, the company is inviting start-ups from across the world to participate in a competition to showcase their innovative solution to create sustainable mobility. The main goal here is to increase sustainability in all aspects - from the supply chain through vehicle production to the use phase and recycling. The star-up that offers the best solution will be able to gain access to the company's venture client programme and win the BMW Group as a premium client.

Start-ups worldwide can register their ideas on the company's BMW Start-up Garage website, a programme that was created in 2015 to enable valuable technology transfer. The company is looking at multiple aspects like - recyclable material, sustainable supply chain, energy-efficient production, mobile intelligence, intelligent building management, customer-centric mobility, and sustainable technologies.

BMW says that over the next six months it will seek out and select leading startups with cutting-edge solutions worldwide. The company will evaluate all submissions and the most promising start-ups will be invited to pitch their solutions in late July 2021. The BMW Startup Garage will then assess the impact of all the proposed technologies for the BMW Group, in Munich this September 2021. Finally, the winning start-up with the best innovative solution receive direct access to the BMW Group's venture client programme and win the BMW Group at its client to implement its solution.

