BMW Aiming For Quarter Of China Sales To Be Electric Vehicles By 2025

BMW's China chief Jochen Goller said the German carmaker will have 12 electric models for sale in China by 2023. Right now, around 4% of BMW China sales were electric vehicles last year.

Published:
BMW has said it expects half of its sales globally to be fully-electric models by 2030. expand View Photos
German automaker BMW is aiming for a quarter of its sales in China to be pure battery electric vehicles by 2025, its China chief Jochen Goller said on Monday.

Around 4% of BMW China sales were electric vehicles last year.

Goller was speaking to reporters at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show. He said BMW will have 12 electric models for sale in China by 2023.

Goller added BMW is looking into expanding its production in China but has not made final decision. Issues at Huachen Group, parent of its main China joint venture partner Brilliance China Automotive, do not impact operations of the joint venture, he said.

BMW's joint venture with Great Wall Motor, which is building a factory in China, will start making two electric Mini models for the global market from 2023, he said.

