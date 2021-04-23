2021 Hero HF 100: All You Need To Know

The Hero HF 100 is one of the latest launches from Hero MotoCorp. Launched silently barely a week ago, it is positioned below the Hero HF Deluxe in the company's commuter motorcycle line-up. The HF 100 is the most basic commuter motorcycle model from Hero MotoCorp at present. The Hero HF 100 is available in just one colour, black with red. Here's everything you need to know about the most affordable Hero motorcycle.

Design and Features

(The bike is positioned below the Hero HF Deluxe model in the company's line-up)

Like we told you earlier, the HF 100 is positioned below the HF Deluxe and the styling is quite similar to the between the two. The Deluxe is offered in multiple colours while the HF 100 is offered in just one colour. The grab-rail at the rear on the HF 100 is made of steel and is skinnier while the one on the Deluxe is bigger and made of Aluminium. The 100 though gets the same alloy wheel such as the Deluxe. Features on the motorcycle include Hero's patented i3S or idle start stop system which helps reduce running cost of the motorcycle. The bike is built on a double cradle frame made from high-tensile steel. The bike gets an analogue instrument console, similar to the Hero HF Deluxe.

Engine and Cycle Parts

(The Hero HF gets a 97.2 cc engine which makes 7.91 bhp and 8.05 Nm)

The Hero HF 100 gets a 97.2 cc single-cylinder engine which is fuel-injected and air-cooled. It makes 7.91 bhp at 8,000 rpm and peak torque output is rated at 8.05 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 4-speed gearbox. The dimensions on the HF 100 stay the same as on the HF Deluxe. The motorcycle also features Hero's XSens system which has an array of sensors that help the motorcycle perform at optimum levels. The motorcycle is suspended on telescopic forks up front and hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear. Being a commuter bike, it weighs a light 110 kg. Braking hardware consists of 130 mm drum units at the front and rear.

Pricing and Competition

(The Hero HF 100 goes up against the Bajaj CT100)

The Hero HF 100 is priced at ₹ 49,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and there's only one variant on sale. In comparison, the Hero HF Deluxe gets five variants and prices range from ₹ 51,700 to ₹ 60,775. The Bajaj CT100 continues to be the most affordable commuter motorcycle right now, with price starting at ₹ 44,890 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

