2021 Kia Carnival: All You Need To Know
Kia India has added a new range-topping Limousine Plus variant to the Kia Carnival line-up and so the Carnival is offered in a total of four variants now- Premium, Prestige, Limousine and Limousine Plus.
Highlights
- The 2021 Kia Carnival gets the brand's new logo.
- It gets new 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and cosmetic updates.
- Kia India has also added a new Limousine Plus variant to the line-up.
The 2021 Kia Carnival has been launched in India today and it's the latest model in Kia India's line-up to get the brands new logo. The Korean brand has made subtle cosmetic updates in the design of the new Carnival and has added a new variant to the range in our market. While there have been a few additions made to the creature comforts department, largely the premium MPV remains unchanged. Here everything you need to know about the new Kia Carnival.
- The 2021 Kia Carnival gets a new range-topping Limousine Plus variant and is now available in four trims- Premium, Prestige, Limousine and Limousine Plus.
- The front end gets a chunky silver skid plate along with silver C-Shaped garnish around the LED fog lamp area.
- It is also equipped with a newly design 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels.
- The layout of the cabin has remained unchanged and it comes with the super comfortable leatherette reclining seats are of course there and they still snug you pretty well.
- It retains the 8.0-inch infotainment system with over-the-air (OTA) map updates and UVO support.
- The equipment list also includes an auto-dimming rear-view mirror and the Limousine variant now also comes equipped with a single unit of 10.1-inch rear seat entertainment system and smart pure air purifier with virus protection.
- The Limousine and Limousine Plus variant hosts features like the Harman Kardon Premium eight-Speaker Sound System, Electronic Parking Brake and 10 way Power Driver Seat.
- The feature list also includes front Seat Ventilation, Leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, Premium Wood Garnish, and 10.1-inch Dual Rear Seat Entertainment System an tyre pressure monitoring system among others.
- It continues with the same 2.2-litre, four-cylinder VGT diesel engine belting out 197 bhp and 440 Nm of peak torque.
- The engine is mated to an eight-speed Sportmatic automatic transmission as standard.