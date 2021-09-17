  • Home
  • News
  • 2021 Kia Carnival: All You Need To Know

2021 Kia Carnival: All You Need To Know

Kia India has added a new range-topping Limousine Plus variant to the Kia Carnival line-up and so the Carnival is offered in a total of four variants now- Premium, Prestige, Limousine and Limousine Plus.
authorBy Shubham Parashar
17-Sep-21 11:34 AM IST
2021 Kia Carnival: All You Need To Know banner
Highlights
  • The 2021 Kia Carnival gets the brand's new logo.
  • It gets new 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and cosmetic updates.
  • Kia India has also added a new Limousine Plus variant to the line-up.

The 2021 Kia Carnival has been launched in India today and it's the latest model in Kia India's line-up to get the brands new logo. The Korean brand has made subtle cosmetic updates in the design of the new Carnival and has added a new variant to the range in our market. While there have been a few additions made to the creature comforts department, largely the premium MPV remains unchanged. Here everything you need to know about the new Kia Carnival.

Also Read: 2021 Kia Carnival Launched In India

  1. The 2021 Kia Carnival gets a new range-topping Limousine Plus variant and is now available in four trims- Premium, Prestige, Limousine and Limousine Plus.
  2. The front end gets a chunky silver skid plate along with silver C-Shaped garnish around the LED fog lamp area.
  3. It is also equipped with a newly design 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels.
  4. The layout of the cabin has remained unchanged and it comes with the super comfortable leatherette reclining seats are of course there and they still snug you pretty well.
    dobc3e8g

    The top-spec Kia Carnival comes with 10.1-inch dual touchscreen rear-seat entertainment system

  5. It retains the 8.0-inch infotainment system with over-the-air (OTA) map updates and UVO support.
  6. The equipment list also includes an auto-dimming rear-view mirror and the Limousine variant now also comes equipped with a single unit of 10.1-inch rear seat entertainment system and smart pure air purifier with virus protection.
    q5aqqkk

    The captain seats are limited to the range-topping Limousine variant and are covered in leatherette.

  7. The Limousine and Limousine Plus variant hosts features like the Harman Kardon Premium eight-Speaker Sound System, Electronic Parking Brake and 10 way Power Driver Seat.
  8. The feature list also includes front Seat Ventilation, Leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, Premium Wood Garnish, and 10.1-inch Dual Rear Seat Entertainment System an tyre pressure monitoring system among others.
    1m7alk3c

    Build quality is top notch and the dashboard is loaded with features.

  9. It continues with the same 2.2-litre, four-cylinder VGT diesel engine belting out 197 bhp and 440 Nm of peak torque.
  10. The engine is mated to an eight-speed Sportmatic automatic transmission as standard.
Related Articles
Kia India Announces Service Camp For Monsoon
Kia India Announces Service Camp For Monsoon
2 months ago
Kia India Crosses 5 Lakh Cumulative Sales Milestone
Kia India Crosses 5 Lakh Cumulative Sales Milestone
2 months ago
Auto Sales April 2022: Kia India Records 18 Per Cent Sales Growth
Auto Sales April 2022: Kia India Records 18 Per Cent Sales Growth
5 months ago
Actor Subodh Bhave Brings Home A Brand-New Kia Carnival
Actor Subodh Bhave Brings Home A Brand-New Kia Carnival
9 months ago

Top trending

1Volvo XC90
Volvo XC90
2Mercedes-AMG EQS
Mercedes-AMG EQS
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Quick Links

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh