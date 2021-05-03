2021 Kia Sonet: All You Need To Know

Here's everything you need to know about the newly-launched 2021 Kia Sonet subcompact SUV.

Kia India has finally launched the refreshed Sonet subcompact SUV in the country immediately after introducing a new logo and company slogan. Alongside the made-in-India Sonet, the company also announced prices of the 2021 Seltos SUV, which is priced at ₹ 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sonet SUV now comes with the brand's new logo and continues to boast a bold design, expansive list of features and several segment-firsts on board. Here's everything you need to know about the updated Kia Sonet SUV.

2021 Kia Sonet

The refreshed Kia Sonet now comes in a total of 17 variants across two trims - Tech Line & GT-Line options, which are further classified in several options based on powertrains and transmissions. It includes HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, GTX & GTX+ trims. The company has revised the line-up by adding two new variants in the popular HTX trim.

Prices for the Kia Sonet start from ₹ 6.79 lakh for the base HTE petrol, going up to ₹ 12.99 lakh for the range-topping GTX+ petrol. The diesel line-up starts from ₹ 8.35 lakh for the HTE variant and tops out at ₹ 13.26 lakh for the GTX+. All prices are ex-showroom India. Apart from the base HTE variant, prices of all variants have been increased by up to ₹ 30,000, depending on the variant.

As far as features are concerned, the subcompact SUV gets paddle shifters across all automatic variants. The car now packs several segment-first features such as rear door sunshade curtains on the top-spec HTX+ and GTX+ trims. It also comes equipped with segment-first voice command for the sunroof open and close feature, which will be available on the HTX, HTX+, GTX+ trims. Other added features include a sunroof, smart key with push-button start, remote engine start, chrome door handles, crystal cut alloys with silver wheel caps and more.

Kia is now offering safety features like electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), brake assist (BA), and hill assist control (HAC) on the lower variants of the Sonet.

The mechanical front of the 2021 Kia Sonet subcompact SUV remains unchanged. It continues to get three powertrain choices - 1.2 naturally-aspirated Smartstream, 1.0-litre turbocharged T-GDI petrol and 1.5-litre diesel. While the naturally aspirated petrol engine is tuned to make 81 bhp & 115 Nm, the turbocharged petrol mill makes 117bhp and 172Nm. The diesel engine, on the other hand, is good for 99 bhp and 240 Nm of peak torque.

Transmission options include the 5-speed manual on the Smartstream, while the turbo petrol gets the 7-speed DCT and the 6-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (IMT). The 1.5-litre diesel is paired with the 6-speed manual and the new 6-speed torque convertor.

The updated Kia Sonet competes against the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger in the competitive subcompact SUV space.

