2021 Mercedes AMG E 53 4Matic+: What Else Can You Buy Instead?

Mercedes-Benz India recently launched the AMG E 53 4Matic+ in India. It's the first 53 series model of the performance-spec E-Class that has come to India, and it's powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder in-line engine that comes paired with an EQ Boost starter-alternator. The motor is tuned to offer the same 435 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque, while the EQ Boost system offers an additional 21 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. Mercedes-Benz India has launched the car at Rs. 1.02 crore (ex-showroom, India) and it's touted as an AMG that can be your daily driver. However, if comfort and usability is your requirement, there are few other options that you'll find more suited at this price point. And here are our Top 3 picks.

Audi Q8

Audi offers the Q8 in two options - Q8 Celebration and Q8 Standard, which are priced at Rs. 98.98 lakh and Rs. 1.35 crore

The Audi Q8 is right now the flagship SUV in the four-ringed carmakers Indian line-up, certainly something you must consider at this price range. Audi offers the Q8 in two options - Q8 Celebration and Q8 Standard, which are priced at Rs. 98.98 lakh and Rs. 1.35 crore (ex-showroom India) and except for the suspension and the sound system, most other features are common in both trims. The coupe design of the Q8 adds a sporty look to the car, and its 3.0-litre TFSI petrol engine develops 335 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque that propels the car from 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds. So, performance is also not a question.

BMW X7

BMW X7 is offered in both petrol and diesel options, priced at Rs. 1.11 crore and Rs. 1.09 crore respectively

However, if you are looking for something bigger and more comfortable that can keep your entire family in comfort while offering immense road presence, then the BMW X7 might be a better option. Unlike the Q8, in addition to more room and comfort, you also get the choice of both petrol and diesel engines. The latter is the BMW X7 xDrive30d that powered in DPE Signature variants is priced at Rs. 1.09 crore, whereas the petrol option, X7 xDrive40i, come in the top-spec M-Sport trim and is priced at Rs. 1.11 crore (both ex-showroom, India). The diesel version gets a 3.0-litre, in-line six-cylinder, twin-turbo engine which churns out 260 bhp and 620 Nm of peak torque. The petrol version gets a 3.0-litre, in-line six-cylinder, twin-turbo engine that belts out 335 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque.

Mercedes-Benz GLS

The Mercedes-Benz GLS is offered in both petrol and diesel engine options - GLS 450 4Matic and GLS 400d Matic - and both are priced at Rs. 1.05 crore

However, if you want to stay with the Mercedes-Benz India family, then might we suggest getting the company's flagship SUV - GLS? Like its rival X7, the GLS too is offered in both petrol and diesel engine options - GLS 450 4Matic and GLS 400d Matic - and both are priced at Rs. 1.05 crore (ex-showroom, India). The former gets a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder engine that comes with the EQ Boost featuring a 48-volt onboard electrical system and integrated starter-generator. The engine is tuned to make 362 bhp and 500 Nm of torque, with an additional 21 bhp and 250 Nm of torque available via EQ Boost over short periods. The diesel version, which is the GLS 400 d 4MATIC, comes with a 2.9-litre in-line six-cylinder oil burner that makes 326 bhp and 700 Nm torque.