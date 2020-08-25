New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost Teased Ahead Of Debut

The new Rolls-Royce Ghost has been developed from ground up and will be a completely new model and a leap over its predecessor.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The new Rolls-Royce Ghost has been developed from ground up.

Highlights

  • The new Rolls-Royce Ghost has been developed from ground up.
  • The aluminium underpinnings of the new Ghost add to the acoustic levels.
  • Rolls-Royce has used 100 kg of sound deadening materials in the new Ghost

Rolls-Royce has teased the 2021 Ghost ahead of its debut and has shared some details about the model. The 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost is likely to break cover later this year and the luxury carmaker has shared some details of its cabin. The idea with the new Ghost is to up the opulence level of the cabin and the first thing the company is working on is to make it as silent as possible on the inside. The acoustic team has been working on filtering as much engine noise as possible on the inside of the cabin.

Also Read: Rolls-Royce's Engineering Formula For Serenity Revealed

Rolls-Royce Ghost

5.2 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Rolls-Royce Ghost Price

qceb2gjg

Rolls-Royce is installing double-skinned bulkhead section between the engine compartment and the cabin.

Under the hood, the Rolls-Royce Ghost will get the 6.75-litre V12 engine and to reduce all the noise this humongous mill will generate, the company is installing double-skinned bulkhead sections between the engine compartment and the cabin. The gaps in the roof, boot, floor and doors among others have been filled with over 100 kg of sound deadening materials. Moreover, it gets the double-glazed windows with a clear composite centre sheet, new tyres which are developed with acoustic insulation foam and the new aluminium underpinnings too help to make the cabin a lot quieter.

Also Read: Rolls-Royce New Game Is Inspired By The Wraith Kryptos Collection

duila3g8

The aluminium underpinnings of the Rolls-Royce Ghost too add to the cabin's acoustic levels.

0 Comments

Having said that, the intention is not to actually make the Ghost 'hauntingly silent' and so all components have been tuned to a specific resonant frequency and has a soft undertone of a very subtle note. The new Rolls-Royce Ghost has been developed from ground up and will be a completely new model and a leap over its predecessor. Just to give you a hint, it took three-years to develop its new suspension system alone!

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Rolls-Royce Ghost with Immediate Rivals

Rolls-Royce Ghost
Rolls-Royce
Ghost

Latest News

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Promotes Pilot Project For Running Electric Busses With Private Investment Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Promotes Pilot Project For Running Electric Busses With Private Investment
2020 TVS Jupiter ZX Disc Brake Variant Launched; Priced At Rs. 69,052 2020 TVS Jupiter ZX Disc Brake Variant Launched; Priced At Rs. 69,052
Government Extends Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till December 31 Government Extends Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till December 31
Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet Unveiled Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet Unveiled
2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost Teased Ahead Of Debut 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost Teased Ahead Of Debut
Germany Investigates Porsche Over Suspected Petrol Engine Manipulation Germany Investigates Porsche Over Suspected Petrol Engine Manipulation
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Engine Details Leaked 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Engine Details Leaked
Maruti Suzuki Partners With IIM Bangalore To Incubate Tech Start-ups For The Automobile Sector Maruti Suzuki Partners With IIM Bangalore To Incubate Tech Start-ups For The Automobile Sector
BMW Motorrad Recalls Motorcycles In The US Over Front Brake Caliper Issue BMW Motorrad Recalls Motorcycles In The US Over Front Brake Caliper Issue
Software As Service Will Be Big In the Automotive Sector By 2025 Software As Service Will Be Big In the Automotive Sector By 2025
Improved Legislation And Compliances Driving Connected Car Market In India: Report Improved Legislation And Compliances Driving Connected Car Market In India: Report
Zero Motorcycles Files Trademarks For Two New Models Zero Motorcycles Files Trademarks For Two New Models
Lucid Motors To Unveil Its Air Electric Car With An Expected Range Of 832 km Lucid Motors To Unveil Its Air Electric Car With An Expected Range Of 832 km
Hyundai Venue Wins Top Safety Pick Award In The US Hyundai Venue Wins Top Safety Pick Award In The US
2021 Honda CBR600RR Unveiled For Japanese Market 2021 Honda CBR600RR Unveiled For Japanese Market

Popular Cars

rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.64 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.5
star-white
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

₹ 3.69 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.9
star-white
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 13.69 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
6.6
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.7
star-white
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

₹ 9.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

₹ 7 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.4
star-white
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

₹ 9.99 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.3
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 7.59 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Rolls-Royce Ghost Alternatives

Bentley Mulsanne
Bentley Mulsanne
₹ 5.55 - 6.6 Crore *
Bentley Flying Spur
Bentley Flying Spur
₹ 3.2 - 3.4 Crore *
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class
₹ 2.11 - 2.79 Crore *
Maserati Quattroporte
Maserati Quattroporte
₹ 1.63 - 2.51 Crore *
Audi A8
Audi A8
₹ 1.56 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
₹ 1.38 - 1.44 Crore *
BMW 7 Series
BMW 7 Series
₹ 1.22 - 2.43 Crore *
Jaguar XJ
Jaguar XJ
₹ 1.11 Crore *
View More
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Review
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Review
2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Spied Ahead Of Launch
2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Spied Ahead Of Launch
Sachin Tendulkar Is Looking For His First Car. Can You Guess Which?
Sachin Tendulkar Is Looking For His First Car. Can You Guess Which?
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities