2022 Indian Chief Line-Up Launch Date Revealed

American motorcycle brand Indian Motorcycle is all set to launch its new Indian Chief line-up in the country on August 27, 2021. The new Indian Chief line-up will have three models - Chief Dark Horse, Chief Bobber Dark Horse and Super Chief Limited. The two-wheeler manufacturer has officially confirmed the arrival of the bikes on its social media platforms. Additionally, pre-bookings for the 2022 Indian Chief model range have already begun with a token amount of Rs. 3 lakh at authorised Indian dealerships across the country. The company earlier this year had announced prices of the 2022 Chief line-up in India, which will begin at Rs. 20.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: 2022 Indian Chief And FTR Range India Launch In August 2021

The much awaited legendary motorcycle Indian Chief Line up 2022 is all set to arrive on 27th August, join us and be part of the mega digital launch.

Catch us live on Instagram and Facebook.



#2022 indian chief lineup#indianmotorcycleindia #indianmotorcycle #indianchief pic.twitter.com/Bf1eSmQOqu — Indian Motorcycle IN (@IndianMotorIND) August 20, 2021

The Indian Chief Dark Horse is a stripped-down, minimalist cruiser. It gets drag handlebars, 19-inch cast wheels and a solo bobber seat. The Bobber Dark Horse, on the other hand, comes with a mini-ape handlebar, 16-inch wire-spoke wheels and fork and shock covers. Lastly, the Super Chief Limited is the touring-oriented motorcycle that gets fitments like a quick-release windscreen, leather saddlebags, touring seat with a large passenger pad, floorboards and traditional cruiser-style handlebars.

All three models are based on the same new platform which uses the classic steel-tube frame, but they will offer slightly different flavours on the classic American v-twin, with each positioned to cater to the tastes of a different rider. Though based on the same basic engine and frame, all three bikes have slightly different ergonomics. The new 2022 Indian Chief line-up will employ a BS6 compliant version of the Indian Thunder Stroke 116 V-twin engine that displaces 1,890 cc. The engine is tuned to make 162 Nm of peak torque.

The Indian Chief Dark Horse gets a stripped-down minimalist design

Some of the common features which are offered on all three bikes include a touch-enabled instrument console with smartphone connectivity, keyless ignition, full LED lighting, 15-litre fuel tank, bobbed rear fender, dual outboard preload-adjustable rear shocks, dual exhaust, and more. The Indian Chief line-up will also get standard cruise control, and three riding modes - Sport, Standard, and Tour.