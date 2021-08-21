2022 Indian Chief Line-Up Launch Date Revealed

  • Home
Indian Motorcycle will launch the 2022 Indian Chief line-up in India on August 27, 2021. The new Indian Chief line-up will have three models - Chief Dark Horse, Chief Bobber Dark Horse and Super Chief Limited.
authorBy Charanpreet Singh
21-Aug-21 12:38 PM IST
American motorcycle brand Indian Motorcycle is all set to launch its new Indian Chief line-up in the country on August 27, 2021. The new Indian Chief line-up will have three models - Chief Dark Horse, Chief Bobber Dark Horse and Super Chief Limited. The two-wheeler manufacturer has officially confirmed the arrival of the bikes on its social media platforms. Additionally, pre-bookings for the 2022 Indian Chief model range have already begun with a token amount of Rs. 3 lakh at authorised Indian dealerships across the country. The company earlier this year had announced prices of the 2022 Chief line-up in India, which will begin at Rs. 20.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Indian Chief Dark Horse is a stripped-down, minimalist cruiser. It gets drag handlebars, 19-inch cast wheels and a solo bobber seat. The Bobber Dark Horse, on the other hand, comes with a mini-ape handlebar, 16-inch wire-spoke wheels and fork and shock covers. Lastly, the Super Chief Limited is the touring-oriented motorcycle that gets fitments like a quick-release windscreen, leather saddlebags, touring seat with a large passenger pad, floorboards and traditional cruiser-style handlebars.

All three models are based on the same new platform which uses the classic steel-tube frame, but they will offer slightly different flavours on the classic American v-twin, with each positioned to cater to the tastes of a different rider. Though based on the same basic engine and frame, all three bikes have slightly different ergonomics. The new 2022 Indian Chief line-up will employ a BS6 compliant version of the Indian Thunder Stroke 116 V-twin engine that displaces 1,890 cc. The engine is tuned to make 162 Nm of peak torque.

The Indian Chief Dark Horse gets a stripped-down minimalist design

Some of the common features which are offered on all three bikes include a touch-enabled instrument console with smartphone connectivity, keyless ignition, full LED lighting, 15-litre fuel tank, bobbed rear fender, dual outboard preload-adjustable rear shocks, dual exhaust, and more. The Indian Chief line-up will also get standard cruise control, and three riding modes - Sport, Standard, and Tour.
