2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee: All You Need To Know

Jeep India has launched the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV, priced at Rs. 77.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It’s the flagship SUV from the Stellantis-owned American SUV brand, and unlike the previous-gen model, the new fifth-gen Grand Cherokee is assembled locally, allowing the company to keep the price aggressive. The new-gen model is touted as the most advanced and tech-heavy Grand Cherokee yet, and here’s all you need to know about it.

1. The flagship Jeep SUV is underpinned by an all-new architecture and brings in an all-new exterior design, an all-new interior along with first-in-class technologies to the global full-size SUV segment. In fact, the boxy and upright proportions and the styling reminds us of the more premium Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer that are also on sale in global markets.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee measures 5,204 mm in length, 2,148 mm in width and 1,816 mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 3,091 mm.

2. The new purpose-built, flexible architecture is engineered for both three- and two-rows, as well as electrified 4xe capability. India only gets the three-row long-wheelbase model and in terms of dimensions, it measures 5,204 mm in length, 2,148 mm in width and 1,816 mm in height. The SUV also comes with a wheelbase of 3,091 mm.

3. The cabin of the Jeep Grand Cherokee is finished in Capri Leather Upholstery and is equipped with features like a panoramic sunroof, a 10.1-inch digital instrument cluster, a dedicated 10.25-inch co-driver touchscreen and a heads-up display, powered seats, ventilated seats, four-zone climate control and auto-dimming mirrors, wireless charging, and 8-way adjustable front seats.

The new-gen SUV is the most technologically advanced Grand Cherokee yet and comes with connected car tech.

4. The Grand Cherokee’s cabin is also loaded with a tonne of tech which includes - an active noise control system, 33 connected car technology, bundled with remote functions and Alexa voice assistant. The SUV also comes with ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistant Systems).

5. Jeep says that the SUV comes with over 110 active and passive safety features. These include - 8 airbags, advanced brake assist, blind spot monitoring, parkview rear camera with Parksense rear parking assist sensors, TPMS, 360-degree camera, drowsy driver detection system, pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control and active lane management among others.

6. Under the hood, the new Jeep Grand Cherokee gets the tried and tested 2.0-litre turbocharged, four-cylinder engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The engine belts out 269 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. It also features the Select Terrain system offering five modes- Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow, Mud/Sand. The new Grand Cherokee also comes with a very capable 4x4 system.

The SUV gets Select Terrain system offering five modes- Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow, Mud/Sand.

7. The new unibody construction and chassis facilitate electrification, while three available Jeep 4x4 systems (Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II and Quadra-Drive II), Quadra-Lift air suspension and Selec-Terrain traction management system instil the entire Grand Cherokee lineup with off-road capability.

8. Jeep India has already commenced booking and deliveries are expected to begin from the end of November 2022. In India, the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee rivals the likes of the Audi Q7, Land Rover Discovery, BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, and the Volvo XC90.