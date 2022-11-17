2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 77.50 Lakh

Jeep India launch the new Grand Cherokee SUV at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 77.50 lakh. The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is now in its fifth generation and was showcased globally in September 2021. The flagship Jeep SUV is underpinned by an all-new architecture, and brings in an all-new exterior design, an all-new interior along with first-in-class technologies to the global full-size SUV segment. This time around, the new Jeep Grand Cherokee is being locally assembled in India and has been priced competitively.

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee boasts an evolutionary design following in line with its larger siblings. The boxy and upright proportions remain with the styling up front and at the rear in-line with models such as the more premium Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer that are also on sale in global markets. The cabin of the Jeep Grand Cherokee will be finished in Capri Leather Upholstery and will be equipped with features like an active noise control system.

In respect to features, the new Jeep Grand Cherokee will be equipped with the connected car tech bundled with remote functions. It will also feature a panoramic sunroof, a 10.1-inch digital instrument cluster, a dedicated 10.25-inch co-driver touchscreen and a heads-up display, powered seats, ventilated seats, four-zone climate control and auto dimming mirrors among others. Three-point seatbelts for all passengers will also be standard.

The new purpose-built, flexible architecture is engineered for both three- and two-rows, as well as electrified 4xe capability. The new unibody construction and chassis facilitate electrification, while three available Jeep 4x4 systems (Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II and Quadra-Drive II), Quadra-Lift air suspension and Selec-Terrain traction management system instil the entire Grand Cherokee lineup with off-road capability. The flexibility of the new architecture allows for two different wheelbases and lengths. While the two-row Grand Cherokee and three-row Grand Cherokee L share the same overall width of 2,148 mm, the two-row Grand Cherokee has a 2,964 mm wheelbase compared with the Grand Cherokee L's 3,091 mm wheelbase, 127 mm shorter. In overall length, the two-row is 4,914 mm compared to the Grand Cherokee L's 5,204 mm, a 289 mm reduction.

Under the hood, the new Jeep Grand Cherokee gets the tried and tested 2.0-litre turbocharged, four-cylinder engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The engine belts out 269 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. It also features the Select Terrain system offering five modes- Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow, Mud/Sand. The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee rivals the Audi Q7, Land Rover Discovery, BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, and the Volvo XC90 in India.