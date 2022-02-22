2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno India Launch: Price Expectation

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno is all set to go on sale in India on February 23 and along with some swanky exterior upgrades the premium hatchback is also expected to be loaded to the gills on the inside. Maruti Suzuki has been teasing the hatchback ahead of its launch and has revealed some details as well. Though the overall silhouette of the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Baleno remains the same, it now gets a redesigned front end adding a sense of freshness. And all the upgrades are likely to lead to a price hike of around Rs. 80,000 for the new Baleno. So we expect prices for the new Baleno to start at around Rs. 6.20 lakh and top out at Rs. 9.99 lakh.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will get an updated design.

At the front, the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno sports a new bumper along with a wider and slimmer grille. The grille has received chrome garnish that extends to the angular LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs. The shoulder line is revised and it does looks more contemporary than before. The wing mirrors with integrated turn indicators and chrome door handles remain unchanged and so are the 16-inch alloy wheels.

The new SmartPlay Pro Plus system will get a new interface and sharper graphics.

The cabin layout has been revised as well and the biggest highlight is the new dashboard sporting a bigger and advanced 9-inch Smartplay Pro standalone touchscreen unit. It gets an all-new interface featuring much sharper and crisper graphics. The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno will also get over 40 connected car features along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and we expect Maruti to also offer in-built navigation system in the new SmartPlay Pro Plus. The list of features includes Alexa assistance, head-up Display, a new sound system with ARKAMYS tuning, and a 360-view camera view among others. That said, the major upgrade has to be six-airbags on the inside adding to its safety nest.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will alos get head-up display.

Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno right now comes with a 1.2-litre VVT motor, and a more powerful 1.2-litre Dualjet, Dual VVT engine, and they are expected to remain unchanged. The former gets the option of both a five-speed manual and an automatic CVT unit, while the more powerful engine, which also gets the mild-hybrid system comes with a five-speed manual gearbox as standard. However, rumour has it that the new Baleno could get a six-speed torque converter unit that will replace the CVT gearbox.