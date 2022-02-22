New Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Top 5 Rivals

Maruti Suzuki India is all set to launch its new-generation Maruti Suzuki Baleno in the country on February 23, 2022. The new Baleno will feature cosmetic updates both to its externals as well as internals along with several new additions to its safety and the introduction of Suzuki's connected car technology. Moreover, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno is also expected to receive a new automatic gearbox, replacing the outdated CVT unit. However, ahead of its market launch in India, we look at its top rivals- Tata Altroz, Volkswagen Polo, Hyundai i20, Toyota Glanza, and Honda Jazz, to see how it fares in the premium hatchback segment.

Tata Altroz

The Tata Altroz is the youngest in the segment, and the most affordable offering as well. It is priced between Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 9.7 lakh (ex-showroom), offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. However, it receives a single 5-speed manual gearbox as standard for its 1.2-litre Revotron naturally aspirated petrol engine, and 1.5-litre Revotorq Common Rail Turbo Intercooled diesel engine. The petrol unit develops 85 bhp @6,000 rpm and 113 Nm @3,300 rpm.

There is also a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine sourced from Nexon, tuned to produce 108 bhp and 140 Nm of peak torque. The Tata Altroz iTurbo does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 11.9 seconds and claims a fuel efficiency of 18.13 kmpl. Tata also offers its connected car tech with the Altroz.

Volkswagen Polo

Despite being in the market for over ten years, the Volkswagen Polo continues to be a very capable hatchback. A major highlight is the 1.0L TSI turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine that's tuned to make 108 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque. The car also gets a naturally aspirated 1.0-litre MPI engine that makes 75 bhp and 95 Nm torque.

The Polo's 1.0 TSI engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter unit. The NA unit gets a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. Prices for the Volkswagen Polo start at Rs. 6.55 lakh and goes up to Rs. 10.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The Polo received its last update in 2019, refreshing its exterior & interior design slightly while adding a few extra creature comforts.

Hyundai i20

The third-generation Hyundai i20 was launched in India back in 2020 with bold looks, enhanced interior, refreshed features, and more power than before. Based on the K platform, the i20 is available in 4 variants - Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O), priced in the range of Rs. 6.98 lakh to Rs. 11.47 lakh (ex-showroom). Powertrain-wise, the Hyundai i20 gets a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel.

Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual gearbox along with a 6-speed iMT, an iVT automatic, and a DCT unit. To further heighten its performance aspect, Hyundai also offers the N Line package with the i20, making it bolder, butcher, and more daunting than the standard version. This comes in three variants- N6 iMT, N8 iMT, and N8 DCT, for its 1.0-litre, three-cylinder GDi turbo petrol unit, developing 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque.

Toyota Glanza

The Toyota Glanza is essentially a re-badged version of the 2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, based on the top two trims of the Baleno- Zeta and Alpha. It is also the first premium hatchback by Toyota in India, offered in two variants - G and V, in four different iterations depending on the engine and transmission (G MT, V MT, G CVT, and V CVT). Both the cars are exactly the same in terms of design, features, and mechanicals.

The two engines on offer are the same 1.2-litre K12N engine with a mild-hybrid motor, making 89 bhp and 113 Nm, and a 1.2-litre K12M engine without the mild-hybrid system. It will pump out 82 bhp and 113 Nm. Toyota will offer a 5-speed manual transmission option along with a 7-step CVT on the Glanza. It is priced between Rs. 7.49 lakh and Rs. 8.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda Jazz

Honda Cars India updated the Honda Jazz in 2020 with cosmetic updates, added features, and a petrol-only BS6 powertrain. Priced between Rs. 7.72 lakh and Rs. 9.96 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2020 Honda Jazz is offered in 3 variants - V, VX, and ZX. The heart is the same 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine tuned to make about 89 bhp and develop 110 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional CVT automatic unit.

Honda will also be offering paddle shifters with the CVT variants of the car. The majority of the changes are centered on its face and make it look a lot more imposing as compared to its predecessor. The cabin remains unchanged with the same layout, design, and colour treatment, albeit with the introduction of a few creature comforts.