2022 Volvo XC90 PHEV Launching Tomorrow: Expected Price, Design, Features And Specifications

Volvo is all set to launch the updated XC40 mild-hybrid and Volvo XC90 Plug-In hybrid recharge in India tomorrow. The SUVs are expected to receive subtle design updates and updated upholstery on the inside along with the updated hybrid powertrains. While the hybrid powertrain on the Volvo XC40 is new, the pre-facelift Volvo XC90 was already offered with the PHEV setup. Here is what you can expect from the new Volvo XC90 Recharge PHEV.

Design

The updated XC40 will get cosmetic updates which is in line with the updated XC90 mild-hybrid launched last year. The company had not updated the T8 plug-in hybrid variant when it launched the facelifted XC90 in India last year. So expects a tweaked front fascia with redesigned headlamps continuing with the Thor's Hammer DRLs. The front bumper and grille are likely to get a more angular treatment. The updated SUV could also get redesigned alloy wheels for India along with new body colour options.

Interior

On the inside, only the trim and upholstery are likely to be updated. The overall layout of the cabin and the three-row seating configuration are expected to remain unchanged, while the horizontal touchscreen is expected to be carried forward as well.

Features

The Volvo XC90 PHEV is already quite well equipped with modern creature comforts and we expect to see only minor updates here. The new touchscreen could run an updated software while we also expect it to get wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other features like ventilated seats, powered adjustment for front and rear seats, four-zone auto climate control and panoramic sunroof among others are likely to be on board.

Engine

Coming to the powerplant, the Volvo XC90 Recharge T8 will pair a 306 bhp, 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with a 107kW electric motor. The car will come with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system and it will get an on board 18.8 kWh battery pack that will give it an all-electric driving range of up to a claimed 73 km.

Expected Price

With all the updates, we expect the new Volvo XC90 Recharge PHEV to be priced around Rs. 1.02 Crore.