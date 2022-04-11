2022 Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 1.60 Lakh

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) has launched the updated Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 with a host of new features, and new colour options. The new Yamaha MT-15 now comes with a 37 mm upside down front fork, a new aluminium swingarm and a new digital instrument console which features Bluetooth connectivity with the Y-Connect mobile app. The Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 is also available in new colours, featuring the new Cyan Storm and Racing Blue colour options, along with Ice Fluo-Vermillion and Metallic Black colour options. The new MT-15 has been priced at Rs. 1,59,900 (Ex-showroom).

The 2022 Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 gets gold-coloured upside down forks.

According to India Yamaha, the new inverted front fork gets 37 mm inner tubes, with the unsprung lower end being lighter, while the sprung upper end has thick outer tubes bolted to the chassis for higher rigidity. The box-section swingarm has been replaced with MotoGP inspired aluminium swingarm, which is said to aid in improved stability in corners and under hard braking. The MT-15 has a 139 kg kerb weight, and features Yamaha's patented Deltabox frame, which is said to aid in superior handling.

Yamaha MT-15 now gets aluminium swingarm, and new Bluetooth connectivity features

Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies commented, "Yamaha Fans have always praised the MT-15 for its impeccable handling and performance but have been eagerly waiting for a more evolved version of the Dark Warrior. The launch of the new MT-15 Version 2.0 is a perfect representation of Yamaha being able to meet its customer expectations, as a part of its ongoing 'The Call of the Blue' brand strategy. We are confident that with the new set of features and technology, the MT-15 Version 2.0 will attract more young riders who are in search of a premium street-naked motorcycle that strikes the perfect balance between weekend rides and daily commuting needs."

The 2022 Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 is now available in two new colours.

The 155 cc, liquid-cooled, four-valve engine shared with the Yamaha YZF-R15 remains the same and makes 18.1 bhp at 10,000 rpm, with peak torque of 14.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The new Yamaha MT-15 also gets a revised instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, with features like call alerts, email and SMS alerts, and smartphone battery status available through the Bluetooth-enabled Y-Connect App.