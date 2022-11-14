2023 BMW R 1250 RS Revealed

BMW Motorrad took the wraps off the 2023 BMW R 1250 RS as it debuts with enhanced visual changes along with slightly tuned-up performance. The 2023 BMW R 1250 RS is equipped with a 1,254 cc, 2-cylinder boxer engine that generates 134 bhp. Thanks to BMW ShiftCam technology for varying valve timing and valve lift on the intake side, the BMW R 1250 RS delivers equal power at all speeds and has an extremely smooth and quiet operation with exceptional fuel consumption and emissions values.

The 2023 BMW R 1250 RS features two ride modes- Eco and Pro. The Eco mode allows the rider to travel as fuel efficiently as possible, with a smooth throttle curve and moderate engine torque limitation and can be viewed from the TFT colour display. In Pro mode, the 2023 BMW R 1250 RS provides additional, individually configurable riding modes as the engine drag torque control (MSR) is another new component of the Pro riding mode. It can be used to safely avoid unstable riding conditions that can occur during coasting or downshifting due to excessive brake slip at the rear wheel.

As far as equipment goes, the BWM R 1250 RS comes equipped with a TFT colour display featuring integrated arrow navigation and extensive connectivity, redesigned LED turn indicators and the Daytime Running Light. The 2023 BMW R 1250 RS offers two different sockets as standard- a 12-volt onboard power socket plus an additional USB-A socket with a 5-volt power supply. A seat heating system for rider and pillion passenger is an optional extra.

In the basic variant, the BMW R 1250 RS receives an Ice-Grey non-metallic with a black frame, while the Triple Black Sport model is also available for extra bucks. The new rear underlines the sporty style of the new R 1250 RS making it look particularly light and dynamic, as the pillion seat is replaced with a painted plastic cover and the pillion footrests and pillion handles are removed.