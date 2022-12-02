2023 KTM 890 Adventure Unveiled For Europe

KTM has unveiled the 2023 KTM 890 Adventure for European markets, describing the bike as “the ultimate master of all conditions and distances.” According to KTM, the 2023 edition of the 890 Adventure has made “any trail, any trip, any road, or any route an exercise of ease and adrenaline thanks to unbeatable power, weight, agility, and specific features” which are now “even better.”

Also Read: KTM 890 Adventure R Likely To Be Showcased At India Bike Week

The KTM 890 Adventure gets significantly updated for 2023. It gets adjustable suspension, off-road ABS, new TFT console, bigger windscreen and more.



The 2023 edition of the KTM 890 Adventure is not a new model, but gets a thorough update from the Austrian brand. The fairing has been reinforced to increase load-bearing capacity for larger GPS devices, and the bike also has wider panels on the tank and side panels. The bike also gets a higher windscreen that offers increased protection and is inspired by the one used on the KTM 450 Rally.

Also Read: 2023 KTM 890 Adventure R Unveiled

The stock seat height is adjustable and can be lowered to 825 mm, with an optional seat-lowering kit offering even lower 800 mm seat height. In dimensions, the KTM 890 Adventure doesn't look much bigger than the made-in-India KTM 390 Adventure.



The two-part seat has a new soft foam structure and slimmer front fender for aerodynamics and rain protection. The seat height is also adjustable, that can go as low as 825 mm, or down to 800 mm with the seat-lowering kit. The 43 mm WP Apex forks now come with rebound and compression adjustability, and the rear shock also gets full adjustability.

Also Read: 2023 KTM 790 Adventure Unveiled; Will It Be Launched In India?

2023 KTM 890 Adventure offers fully adjustable front suspension, six-axis IMU, with Off-Road ABS settings.

There’s also a new ABS unit, supported by the six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) which offers Off-Road ABS settings in Off-Road and Rally modes. In all, there are four modes, Street, Off-Road, Rain and optional Rally mode.

New TFT instrument console offers easy accessibility to the bike's electronics, and also offers connectivity and navigation options through the KTMConnect app.



The new 5-inch TFT instrument console now features revised glass, which is scratch and glare resistant, and offers connectivity through the KTMConnect App, which in turn offer, turn-by-turn navigation, listening to audio and making calls more intuitive. The wheels come kitted out with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR on/off tyres.