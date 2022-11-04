2023 Yamaha R125 Makes Global Debut, But Will It Come To India?

The YZF-R125 is Yamaha's smallest supersport motorcycle, and the Japanese manufacturer has taken the wraps off the 2023 itineration of the baby sports bike. While the motorcycle is significantly different than its previous generation, it comes as no surprise as it borrows a lot of bits from its slightly elder brother, the YZF-R15 V4 . The R125 now poses an identical look to the R15 V4, which borrows its looks from the much larger Yamaha R7, giving this bike a very butch and big-bike-esque look.

The R125 now gets a single projector LED headlight, with LED DRLs on either side. It sports the new fairing setup from the R15 too, which has an aerodynamic advantage over its predecessor. Like the R15 V4, the motorcycle now also gets a traction control system, which - though not necessary on a motorcycle of this displacement - is always a good safety feature to have.

The R125 gets a projector LED headlamp with LED DRLs and a new fairing borrowed from the R15.

The motorcycle packs the same 125-cc single-cylinder engine with VVA (Variable Valve Actuation), and the output is a reasonable 14.8 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 11.5 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, and it will also be offered with an optional quickshifter. On the suspension front, it gets a pair of KYB 41 mm USD forks up front, and a monoshock at the back, while braking duties are handled by a 292 mm disc up front and 220 mm disc at the rear.

Yamaha will likely update the India-spec R15 with the same 5-inch colour TFT screen which the R125 will be fitted with.

What's interesting on this motorcycle though is that it features a 5-inch full colour TFT instrument screen, with bluetooth connectivity and a host of features. Yamaha will also offer a mobile app, through which users can access rider analytics on their smartphones. Yamaha is yet to announce the prices of the motorcycle, and the same is expected to happen early next year. But while the chances of this motorcycle making its way to India are slim to none, there's a good possibility that Yamaha will update the India-spec R15 V4 with the TFT screen early next year.