2024 Volvo EM90 EV Interior Details Revealed Ahead Of Debut

Volvo has provided additional details about the interior of its upcoming 2024 EM90 electric multi-purpose vehicle ahead of the model's full debut on November 12. The latest details shed some light on the comfort features of the upcoming MPV with Volvo having previously called the upcoming model a “Scandinavian living room on the move.”

Key focus seems to have been given to the second row with Volvo revealing that the MPV will come with specialised lounge-style seats with ‘zero-gravity cushions’ over 120mm thick. The seats offer massage, heating, and ventilation functions controlled by a touchscreen on an armrest. Built-in tables and cupholders are also included. The third row is easily accessible owing to sliding rear doors and long-sliding second-row seats.

The EM90 also features a large panoramic sunroof and comes with a range of selectable ambient lighting settings. Specific interior design details consist of a gear shifter with Orrefors crystal material along with backlit birch wood finishing on the dashboard, doors, and the backs of the front seats. The upholstery and patterns take inspiration from both Scandinavian and Asian artistic influences.

While expected to be mechanically similar to the Zeekr 009 from sister brand Geely, Volvo aims to differentiate the EM90's interior with its unique comfort-focused appointments and decor. The EM90 is expected to offer rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive powertrain options akin to the Zeekr 009. Further technical specifications remain to be confirmed.