2024 Volvo EM90 EV Interior Details Revealed Ahead Of Debut
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
07-Nov-23 03:20 PM IST
Highlights
- 6-seat layout with "lounge" second row zero-gravity seats.
- Massage/heated/cooled seats, built-in tables and cupholders.
- Panoramic sunroof, Scandinavian-inspired ambient lighting.
Volvo has provided additional details about the interior of its upcoming 2024 EM90 electric multi-purpose vehicle ahead of the model's full debut on November 12. The latest details shed some light on the comfort features of the upcoming MPV with Volvo having previously called the upcoming model a “Scandinavian living room on the move.”
Also Read: Volvo EM90 MPV Exterior Images Surface Online Ahead Of World Premiere
Key focus seems to have been given to the second row with Volvo revealing that the MPV will come with specialised lounge-style seats with ‘zero-gravity cushions’ over 120mm thick. The seats offer massage, heating, and ventilation functions controlled by a touchscreen on an armrest. Built-in tables and cupholders are also included. The third row is easily accessible owing to sliding rear doors and long-sliding second-row seats.
Also Read: Volvo XC40 Recharge Price Slashed By Rs 1.78 Lakh For Limited Period
The EM90 also features a large panoramic sunroof and comes with a range of selectable ambient lighting settings. Specific interior design details consist of a gear shifter with Orrefors crystal material along with backlit birch wood finishing on the dashboard, doors, and the backs of the front seats. The upholstery and patterns take inspiration from both Scandinavian and Asian artistic influences.
Also Read: Volvo C40 Recharge Price Hiked; Discontinues Petrol Version Of XC40
While expected to be mechanically similar to the Zeekr 009 from sister brand Geely, Volvo aims to differentiate the EM90's interior with its unique comfort-focused appointments and decor. The EM90 is expected to offer rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive powertrain options akin to the Zeekr 009. Further technical specifications remain to be confirmed.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-15523 second ago
The Him-E is said to be more than just a concept, with Royal Enfield calling it a ‘test laboratory’.
-12085 second ago
The new Himalayan has been built from the ground up featuring a brand-new chassis, powertrain, and a fresh bag of electronics. India launch later this month
-9972 second ago
The Corolla was the brand's highest-produced model line with over 53 million units produced as of end-September 2023.
-4617 second ago
The device is priced at Rs 4,999 and is available for purchase on Reliance Digital, JioMart, and Amazon.
39 minutes ago
How does the Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift stack up against its competition? Let's find out.
15 hours ago
The European group now comprises 38 members, including Honda, Piaggio, Yamaha, KTM, CFMoto, Kymco, Kawasaki, and Suzuki
15 hours ago
Ather Energy has opened its first international experience centre, Ather Space, in Naxal, Kathmandu.
16 hours ago
The scheme will initially be implemented till November 20 though it could be extended.
17 hours ago
The KTM 990 Duke will be the successor to the 890 Duke featuring a new parallel-twin motor and a fresh design
17 hours ago
We list down a few Bollywood movies where motorcycles have played an important role, particularly in chase sequences.
5 days ago
The Seltos was highest-selling model in the brand’s lineup with 12,362 units
8 days ago
The D:X Concept is an electrified crossover MPV equipped with six captain seats with 2+2+2 configuration
9 days ago
Expect the brand to reveal other details about the MPV’s interior and technical specifications in the coming weeks
19 days ago
The central console of the Vellfire Spacious Lounge features a refrigerator, a dedicated luggage area with a coat hanger.
19 days ago
The Hyper Tourer Concept has been conceived with a solid-state battery pack and boasts of fully autonomous driving capabilities.