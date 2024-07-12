Login
2025 KTM 390 Adventure Spotted On Test In India

The upcoming, all-new KTM 390 Adventure has been spotted on Indian roads yet again, hinting that the new model is getting closer to launch.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 12, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Upcoming KTM 390 Adventure spotted on public roads
  • New design, updated engine from 390 Duke
  • New 390 Adventure expected to be launched by end of 2024

The next-generation KTM 390 Adventure has been spotted testing on Indian roads once again. The new 390 Adventure has been undergoing comprehensive road tests before the bike is launched, possibly towards the end of 2024. And from what we can see, the new bike will sport several changes, including an engine shared with the latest-generation KTM 390 Duke, and a completely new design language, with a larger and more imposing street presence, with a design by KTM’s Dakar Rally bikes with vertically stacked headlights and a tall windscreen.

 

Also Read: New KTM 390 Adventure Spotted On Test


 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure Spy Shot 3

 

Also Read: 2025 KTM 390 Adventure Spotted On Test In India

 

On the powerplant, the new 390 Adventure will get the latest-generation 390 Duke’s 399 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine which makes 45 bhp at 8500 rpm and 39 Nm at 6500 rpm. So far, details are not known whether KTM will change the gearing on the Adventure for better low-end torque for off-road performance, or whether the engine and gearing will be identical to the Duke’s. A quickshifter is also expected on the new 390 Adventure, and the spy pics show the test bike sporting wire spoke wheels with tube-type tyres, but KTM may introduce a variant with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres as well. 

 

Also Read: New KTM 390 Adventure With Two Variants Spotted On Test


Pricing for the new KTM 390 Adventure is expected to begin at around Rs. 3.5 lakh (Ex-showroom) and the bike is expected to get a comprehensive list of features, including a full-colour TFT screen with smartphone connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation. Compared to the outgoing model, the new 390 Adventure is expected to get more suspension travel, more performance, and more features, to make it one of the most anticipated adventure bikes.


 

Research More on KTM 390 Adventure

KTM 390 Adventure
8.3

KTM 390 Adventure

Starts at ₹ 2.81 - 3.61 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View 390 Adventure Specifications
View 390 Adventure Features

Popular KTM Models

