A R Rahman’s Daughters Buy New Porsche Taycan; Receive Congratulations From Musician

Musician A R Rahman’s daughters, Khatija Rahman and Raheema Rahman have bought a new Porsche Taycan. The musician made the revelation on social media along with announcing how proud he was of his daughters for having gone green.

“Our young producers of #ARRstudios spearheading cool Metaverse projects @khatija.rahman @raheemarahman Have chosen to go green with the #electriccar. Be the change you want to see,” the singer posted on social media platform Instagram.

The exact variant of the Taycan could not be discerned.

The Taycan is a performance focused EV from Porsche and is also the brand’s first dedicated all-electric model. Porsche’s EV was launched in India late last year with buyers able to choose between two body styles and varying levels of performance based on the variant selected.

The variant range starts from the standard Taycan which offers up to 402 bhp and 345 Nm to the high-performance Turbo S model with up to 751 bhp and 1,050 Nm of torque on tap. The Taycan is also available in the Cross Turismo body style adding a more estate like body style and crossover inspired elements. The EVs offer a claimed range of up to 499 km (WLTP) depending on the spec of the model.

Prices for the Taycan start at Rs 1.53 crore (ex-showroom) with buyers able to further spec up the model via a range of options.