  • Home
  • News
  • A R Rahman’s Daughters Buy New Porsche Taycan; Receive Congratulations From Musician

A R Rahman’s Daughters Buy New Porsche Taycan; Receive Congratulations From Musician

The Porsche Taycan is the German manufacturer first all-electric car with prices starting at Rs 1.53 crore in India.
authorBy Carandbike Team
4 mins read
01-Dec-22 05:54 PM IST
A R Rahman’s Daughters Buy New Porsche Taycan; Receive Congratulations From Musician banner

Musician A R Rahman’s daughters, Khatija Rahman and Raheema Rahman have bought a new Porsche Taycan. The musician made the revelation on social media along with announcing how proud he was of his daughters for having gone green.

“Our young producers of #ARRstudios spearheading cool Metaverse projects @khatija.rahman @raheemarahman Have chosen to go green with the #electriccar. Be the change you want to see,” the singer posted on social media platform Instagram.

The exact variant of the Taycan could not be discerned.

The Taycan is a performance focused EV from Porsche and is also the brand’s first dedicated all-electric model. Porsche’s EV was launched in India late last year with buyers able to choose between two body styles and varying levels of performance based on the variant selected.

The variant range starts from the standard Taycan which offers up to 402 bhp and 345 Nm to the high-performance Turbo S model with up to 751 bhp and 1,050 Nm of torque on tap. The Taycan is also available in the Cross Turismo body style adding a more estate like body style and crossover inspired elements. The EVs offer a claimed range of up to 499 km (WLTP) depending on the spec of the model.

Prices for the Taycan start at Rs 1.53 crore (ex-showroom) with buyers able to further spec up the model via a range of options.

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Electric Porsche 718 Boxster Prototype Spied
Electric Porsche 718 Boxster Prototype Spied
16 days ago
Porsche 911 Dakar To Debut At L.A. Auto Show 2022
Porsche 911 Dakar To Debut At L.A. Auto Show 2022
20 days ago
Porsche Taycan Reaches 100,000 Production Milestone
Porsche Taycan Reaches 100,000 Production Milestone
22 days ago
Porsche Taycan Successor With 1,000 Bhp Planned For 2024
Porsche Taycan Successor With 1,000 Bhp Planned For 2024
1 month ago

Question Of The Day

Pick your favourite: BYD Atto 3 or the Hyundai Tucson?

Top Festive Picks

Under 6 Lakh
Between 6 Lakh - 9 Lakh
Between 9 Lakh - 12 Lakh
Between 12 Lakh - 18 Lakh
Above 18 Lakh

Top trending

1Mahindra XUV400
Mahindra XUV400
2Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
Used Cars by lifestyle
line