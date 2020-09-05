New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha Unveiled In Europe

Designed with what is an obvious homage to the Yamaha YZR-M1 MotoGP bike, the Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha is a limited edition model.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Only 2,000 units of the Monster Energy Yamaha Abarth 595 will be produced

Highlights

  • The limited edition car pays homage to the Yamaha YZR-M1 MotoGP bike
  • Only 2,000 units of the Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha will be made
  • Yamaha and Abarth have had a collaboration since 2015

Yamaha and Italian car brand Abarth have announced their third collaboration in the form of the heavily branded Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha. The new car is going to be a limited edition model with just 2,000 units and will celebrate the partnership the two brands have had since 2015. The Monster Energy Yamaha Abarth 595 uses a blue and black motorsports livery reminiscent of the Yamaha YZR-M1 MotoGP bike. The limited edition model also boasts of 17-inch black wheels and bi-colour seats adorned with special stitching and graphics.

Also Read: Yamaha MotoGP Team Unveils 2019 Yamaha YZR-M1

s0tsp6fg

Only 2,000 units of the Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha will be made

The paint scheme also gets the 'Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP' logo on its lower side, just above the 595 logo. The special series is finished off with the Monster claw motif, placed on the hood. Under the hood, the Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha remains stock, with a 1.4-litre turbocharged engine putting out 165 bhp of maximum power and 230 Nm of peak torque. The car is capable of hitting 100 kmph in just 7.3 seconds with a manual transmission, and 7.4 seconds with a DCT transmission. Top speed is rated at 218 kmph.

2sn2e18

Yamaha and Abarth have had a collaboration since 2015

0 Comments

Yamaha and Abarth have collaborated for some time now, making such design exercises, but so far, only two motorcycles have been produced as a result of the association. One was the Yamaha XSR900 Abarth cafe racer, and the other one was the Yamaha FZ-1 Abarth Assetto Corse, but the second product was only a concept and never made it to production. The Abarth 595 Monster Yamaha limited edition car has been priced at 26,700 Euros (approximately ₹ 23. 15 lakh).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Toyota Yaris Limited Edition Black Revealed; Listed On Website Ahead Of Launch Toyota Yaris Limited Edition Black Revealed; Listed On Website Ahead Of Launch
Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha Unveiled In Europe Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha Unveiled In Europe
KTM Developing 750 cc Motorcycles With CFMoto KTM Developing 750 cc Motorcycles With CFMoto
Netflix Is Developing 'Senna' Biopic Series On Ayrton Senna; To Come Out In 2022 Netflix Is Developing 'Senna' Biopic Series On Ayrton Senna; To Come Out In 2022
India Aims To Reduce Component Imports And Promote Exports To Become Self-Reliant India Aims To Reduce Component Imports And Promote Exports To Become Self-Reliant
In Auto Sector, We Should Move Towards Global Dominance, Says Piyush Goyal In Auto Sector, We Should Move Towards Global Dominance, Says Piyush Goyal
Ather Energy To Come Up With 100 New Charging Points In India By Year-End Ather Energy To Come Up With 100 New Charging Points In India By Year-End
Russian Search Giant Yandex Has Spun Off Its Self-Driving Car Unit MLU-BV Russian Search Giant Yandex Has Spun Off Its Self-Driving Car Unit MLU-BV
Latest 'No Time To Die Trailer' Reveals New Aston Martins, Maserati & Land Rover SUVs Amidst All The Action Latest 'No Time To Die Trailer' Reveals New Aston Martins, Maserati & Land Rover SUVs Amidst All The Action
Kia Sonet Deliveries To Begin Along With Its Launch On September 18 Kia Sonet Deliveries To Begin Along With Its Launch On September 18
Sebastian Vettel Says F1 Will Have A Challenge Surviving In A World With COVID19  Sebastian Vettel Says F1 Will Have A Challenge Surviving In A World With COVID19 
Ather Energy's Overseas Expansion Plans Put On Hold Ather Energy's Overseas Expansion Plans Put On Hold
Kia Sonet Production Begins; Company Rolls Out First Customer Car From Anantapur Plant Kia Sonet Production Begins; Company Rolls Out First Customer Car From Anantapur Plant
New Battery Policy Could Help Boost Demand For EVs In India: Prakash Javadekar New Battery Policy Could Help Boost Demand For EVs In India: Prakash Javadekar
Ather Energy Targets 1 Million Sales In 5 Years Ather Energy Targets 1 Million Sales In 5 Years
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Ather Energy To Come Up With 100 New Charging Points In India By Year-End
Ather Energy To Come Up With 100 New Charging Points In India By Year-End
Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Himself A New Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Himself A New Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Next-Gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 And Meteor 350 Spotted Testing Again
Next-Gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 And Meteor 350 Spotted Testing Again
Lucid Air Beats The Tesla Model S In A Quarter Mile Race
Lucid Air Beats The Tesla Model S In A Quarter Mile Race
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities