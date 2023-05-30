  • Home
  • News
  • Actor Bipasha Basu Takes Delivery Of Her Brand New Audi Q7

Actor Bipasha Basu Takes Delivery Of Her Brand New Audi Q7

The actor took to Instagram to share the delivery video of the Audi Q7 finished in the shade of ‘Carrera White.’
authorBy Carandbike Team
2 mins read
30-May-23 01:33 PM IST
Bipasha Basu (1).jpg
Highlights
  • The Audi Q7 is finished in Carrera White
  • Prices for the Q7 start at Rs 84.70 lakh (ex-showroom, India)
  • Bipasha Basu is known to be the owner of the previous generation of the Audi Q7

Actor Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover have taken delivery of their brand new Audi Q7. The couple took to Instagram to share the news of their new purchase for their 6-month-old daughter, Devi. The Audi Q7 is finished in a shade of ‘Carrera White’ and is the top-spec Premium Plus 55 TFSI Quattro Tiptronic guise.

 

Also Read: Actor Aditi Rao Hydari Brings Home The Audi Q7 SUV

 

Bipasha has purchased the Q7 for her 6-month-old daughter, Devi.

 

The Audi Q7 has been quite popular among Bollywood artists due to its sheer size and road presence. Moreover, the Q7 has a macho and outdoorsy demeanour rather than a sophisticated business-class appeal. The face mainly looks bold, courtesy of the massive grille with wide chrome slats. It is flanked by full LED headlights that are standard. At the same time, customers also have the option of the HD Matrix LED technology with Audi laser light. The SUV also gets larger intakes, new alloy wheels, sleeker LED taillights and sharper bumpers.

 

Also Read: Audi India Introduces ‘Charge My Audi’ Feature For Its Connected Tech

 

The Audi Q7 comes with a 355 bhp, 3.0-litre TFSI, V6 petrol engine

 

Also Read: Audi Q3, Q3 Sportback Local Assembly Commences In Aurangabad

 

Powering the Audi Q7 is a 3.0-litre TFSI, V6 petrol engine that belts out 335 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox and the quattro AWD system as standard. Like the new Q5, the Q7 gets a mild-hybrid system featuring a 48-volt electric motor powered by a Lithium-Ion battery and a belt alternator starter (BAS). As a result, the SUV can go from 0-100 kmph in under 5.9 seconds.

Related Articles
Audi India Introduces ‘Charge My Audi’ Feature For Its Connected Tech
Audi India Introduces ‘Charge My Audi’ Feature For Its Connected Tech
12 days ago
Audi Q3, Q3 Sportback Local Assembly Commences In Aurangabad
Audi Q3, Q3 Sportback Local Assembly Commences In Aurangabad
26 days ago
Audi India Records A 126 Per Cent Increase In Sales For Q1 2023
Audi India Records A 126 Per Cent Increase In Sales For Q1 2023
1 month ago
2024 Audi Q7 Facelift Spy Shots Hint At Bolder Face For The Refreshed SUV
2024 Audi Q7 Facelift Spy Shots Hint At Bolder Face For The Refreshed SUV
2 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.5
10
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX (O) Diesel for sale

2015 Hyundai Creta

wishlist
  • 35,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
8.75 L
₹ 19,597/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.5
10
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX Diesel for sale

2015 Hyundai Creta

wishlist
  • 35,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
8.35 L
₹ 18,701/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Ford Endeavour 3.2L AWD AT Titanium for sale

2018 Ford Endeavour

wishlist
  • 45,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
29.00 L
₹ 64,950/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
car
Audi Q7
Starts at ₹ 84.7 Lakh
0
8.4
10
c&b expert Rating

Audi Cars

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now