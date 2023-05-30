Actor Bipasha Basu Takes Delivery Of Her Brand New Audi Q7

Actor Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover have taken delivery of their brand new Audi Q7. The couple took to Instagram to share the news of their new purchase for their 6-month-old daughter, Devi. The Audi Q7 is finished in a shade of ‘Carrera White’ and is the top-spec Premium Plus 55 TFSI Quattro Tiptronic guise.

Bipasha has purchased the Q7 for her 6-month-old daughter, Devi.

The Audi Q7 has been quite popular among Bollywood artists due to its sheer size and road presence. Moreover, the Q7 has a macho and outdoorsy demeanour rather than a sophisticated business-class appeal. The face mainly looks bold, courtesy of the massive grille with wide chrome slats. It is flanked by full LED headlights that are standard. At the same time, customers also have the option of the HD Matrix LED technology with Audi laser light. The SUV also gets larger intakes, new alloy wheels, sleeker LED taillights and sharper bumpers.

The Audi Q7 comes with a 355 bhp, 3.0-litre TFSI, V6 petrol engine

Powering the Audi Q7 is a 3.0-litre TFSI, V6 petrol engine that belts out 335 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox and the quattro AWD system as standard. Like the new Q5, the Q7 gets a mild-hybrid system featuring a 48-volt electric motor powered by a Lithium-Ion battery and a belt alternator starter (BAS). As a result, the SUV can go from 0-100 kmph in under 5.9 seconds.