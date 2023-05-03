Audi Q3, Q3 Sportback Local Assembly Commences In Aurangabad

Audi India has announced that it has commenced locally assembling the new Q3 and Q3 Sportback SUVs in India. The Q3 was launched in India in August last year, while the Sportback was added to the line-up earlier in 2023. Initial units of both SUVs delivered were CBU imports, but as Audi had already accounted for both models being locally assembled at the time of their market launch (and priced them accordingly), the prices for both the Q3 and Q3 Sportback remain unchanged. The SUVs will be rolled out from the Volkswagen Group’s Aurangabad plant, alongside other Audi models.

Like the rest of Audi’s line-up, the Q3 and Q3 Sportback are both petrol-only models. Both SUVs use the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine developing 187 bhp and 320 Nm. Power is sent to the wheels via a 7-speed automatic gearbox.

The Q3 was launched in India in August last year.

The standard Q3 is on sale in two variants – Premium Plus and Technology. The SUV packs in kit such as LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, powered front seats, selectable ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, virtual cockpit digital instrument display, cruise control and more. The Q3 Sportback meanwhile packs similar kit but with sportier detailing for the fascia. The Sportback in available only in a single Technology variant.

The Q3 is priced from Rs 44.89 lakh up to Rs 50.39 lakh, while the Sportback is priced at Rs 51.43 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The Q3 goes up against the Mercedes-Benz GLA and BMW X1, though the Q3 Sportback lacks a direct competitor.