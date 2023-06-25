Actor Yami Gautam Adds New BMW X7 To Garage

Bollywood Actor Yami Gautam has a new luxury SUV in her garage, the BMW X7. The actress already owns a pair of Audis – the A4 sedan and the Q7 SUV. Gautam recently took delivery of the X7 facelift with the picture of her posing with the car shared by BMW India dealers Infinity Cars.

Speaking of the SUV itself, the X7 was first launched in India in 2019 with the SUV receiving a facelift in January 2023. The SUV is currently priced at Rs 1.22 crore for the xDrive 40i petrol and Rs 1.24 crore for the xDrive 40d diesel (all prices ex-showroom). Both engine options are available solely in the M Sport trim, bringing a sportier cosmetic finish to the exterior.

On the equipment front, both variants are equally specced with tech such as adaptive LED headlamps, 15 colour ambient lighting, powered tailgate, 5-zone climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, 14.9-inch touchscreen with gesture control, a head-up display, 360-degree camera and BMW’s Sky Lounge panoramic sunroof.

Moving to the engines, the SUV is powered by the company’s 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines. In the 40d spec, the diesel mill develops 335 bhp and 700 Nm while the 40i petrol is good for a stronger 375 bhp but lower torque at 520 Nm. Power is sent to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox and BMW’s xDrive system.

The X7 goes up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLS in the Indian market.