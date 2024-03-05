BMW Recalls Eight Units Of The 2024 X5 and X7 SUVs

BMW has issued a recall for eight units of the 2024 X5 and X7 in the US, citing potential safety hazards related to the instrument panel. According to the company, the instrument panel may not have been manufactured properly, potentially leading to improper airbag deployment or separation of the panel during airbag deployment.

Also Read: BMW, Rolls Royce Recall Over 79,000 Cars In The USA Due To Brake System Malfunction

The issue stems from a deviation in the resin composition used in the production of the instrument panel, which may prevent proper attachment of the passenger airbag module insert. In the event of a crash requiring airbag deployment, this could impair the effectiveness of the airbag and lead to the separation of pieces of the instrument panel, posing an increased risk of injury to vehicle occupants.

The problem was first identified on January 27, 2024, during supplier production, prompting BMW to implement a containment action and initiate an engineering investigation. Subsequent reviews of the production process revealed that the resin mixture did not meet specifications during a specific production period, leading to a decision by BMW to issue a voluntary safety recall on February 15, 2024.

Also Read: Revealed: The BMW i8 Successor That Never Made It To Production

As of now, BMW has stated that it is not aware of any customer complaints, concerns, incidents, accidents, or injuries related to the issue. However, as a precautionary measure, dealers will replace the instrument panel free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed out on April 16, 2024.

Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL