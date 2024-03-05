Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley-Davidson LiveWireHonda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

BMW Recalls Eight Units Of The 2024 X5 and X7 SUVs

The affected models include the 2024 X5 sDrive40i, X5 xDrive40i, and X7 xDrive40i
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 5, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • BMW has issued a recall for eight units of the 2024 X5 and X7.
  • The issue stems from a deviation in the resin composition.
  • The problem was first identified on January 27, 2024

BMW has issued a recall for eight units of the 2024 X5 and X7 in the US, citing potential safety hazards related to the instrument panel. According to the company, the instrument panel may not have been manufactured properly, potentially leading to improper airbag deployment or separation of the panel during airbag deployment.

 

Also Read: BMW, Rolls Royce Recall Over 79,000 Cars In The USA Due To Brake System Malfunction

 

The issue stems from a deviation in the resin composition used in the production of the instrument panel, which may prevent proper attachment of the passenger airbag module insert. In the event of a crash requiring airbag deployment, this could impair the effectiveness of the airbag and lead to the separation of pieces of the instrument panel, posing an increased risk of injury to vehicle occupants.

 

The problem was first identified on January 27, 2024, during supplier production, prompting BMW to implement a containment action and initiate an engineering investigation. Subsequent reviews of the production process revealed that the resin mixture did not meet specifications during a specific production period, leading to a decision by BMW to issue a voluntary safety recall on February 15, 2024.

 

Also Read: Revealed: The BMW i8 Successor That Never Made It To Production

 

As of now, BMW has stated that it is not aware of any customer complaints, concerns, incidents, accidents, or injuries related to the issue. However, as a precautionary measure, dealers will replace the instrument panel free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed out on April 16, 2024.

 

Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL 

# BMW# BMW recall US# BMW X7# BMW X5# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,396 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.25 Lakh
₹ 17,444/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 9,746 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 16.35 Lakh
₹ 36,618/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.9
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 11,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 15.95 Lakh
₹ 33,732/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.5
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 27,200 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 10.9 Lakh
₹ 23,056/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Renault Kiger, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.7
2021 Renault Kiger
  • 24,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 8.5 Lakh
₹ 19,037/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda City, New Delhi
7.5
2017 Honda City
  • 49,781 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Citroen Basalt Vision SUV-Coupe Concept Revealed; India Launch In H2 2024
Citroen Basalt Vision SUV-Coupe Concept Revealed; India Launch In H2 2024
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE India Launch Date Revealed
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE India Launch Date Revealed
Renault, Nissan Preview New 5- And 7-Seat SUVs for India
Renault, Nissan Preview New 5- And 7-Seat SUVs for India
Tata Motors EV Division Partners With Hindustan Petroleum To Expand EV Charging Infrastructure In India
Tata Motors EV Division Partners With Hindustan Petroleum To Expand EV Charging Infrastructure In India
Triumph Trident 660 Special Edition Revealed
Triumph Trident 660 Special Edition Revealed
2024 World Ducati Week Dates Revealed
2024 World Ducati Week Dates Revealed
Singer Kailash Kher Takes Delivery Of A Jawa Perak
Singer Kailash Kher Takes Delivery Of A Jawa Perak
New Twin-Turbo V8 Land Rover Defender Octa Previewed Ahead Of Debut
New Twin-Turbo V8 Land Rover Defender Octa Previewed Ahead Of Debut
Royal Enfield Sets Up Dutch Hub For EU Expansion
Royal Enfield Sets Up Dutch Hub For EU Expansion
Suzuki India Teases V-Strom 800DE; Launch Soon
Suzuki India Teases V-Strom 800DE; Launch Soon
BMW Neue Klasse X Electric SUV Concept Images Surface Online Ahead Of March 21 Debut
BMW Neue Klasse X Electric SUV Concept Images Surface Online Ahead Of March 21 Debut
BMW M3 MT Final Edition Unveiled: Last Manual M3 For Japan
BMW M3 MT Final Edition Unveiled: Last Manual M3 For Japan
BMW, Rolls Royce Recall Over 79,000 Cars In The USA Due To Brake System Malfunction
BMW, Rolls Royce Recall Over 79,000 Cars In The USA Due To Brake System Malfunction
Five Factory-Built Armoured Cars And SUVs: Audi A8L Security, BMW X5 Protection And More
Five Factory-Built Armoured Cars And SUVs: Audi A8L Security, BMW X5 Protection And More
BMW iX1 Review: Subtle Design, Electrifying Performance
BMW iX1 Review: Subtle Design, Electrifying Performance
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • BMW Recalls Eight Units Of The 2024 X5 and X7 SUVs
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved