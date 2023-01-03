Alfa Romeo Teases A Brand New Model

Alfa Romeo recently took to Instagram showcasing its entire product range and towards the end of it hinted at an upcoming model. It gave a glimpse of a taillight design not currently offered on any of its models, leaving us with speculations. Trusting all the information we have gathered from the internet, the new model is likely to be blend of the 4C and the 8C which were discontinued long back, and it will likely bridge the gap that once was between these models. It will likely be a gran tourer and will be powered by the brand's tried and tested V6 motor.

So under the hood, expect to see the Giulia sourced 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6 engine pumping out over 530 bhp and a hefty 600 Nm of peak torque. The engine can be tuned to punch out better output for the new model. Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO - Alfa Romeo suggested an official premiere will take place in March 2023. Expect low production numbers and a high price tag for the dedicated supercar.

The mysterious model cold be christened as the Alfa Romeo 6C and would make up for the GTV and 8C revival plan that was announced and then cancelled a few years ago. At the same time, this will likely be the last product launch from the Stellantis brand with a combustion engine. Imparato said it'll be an Alfa through and through, meaning it won't be a rebadged Maserati MC20. Alfa will transition into a purely electric brand later this decade. The next-gen Giulia and Stelvio have already been confirmed as EVs.