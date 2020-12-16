New Bajaj Platina 100 Kick Start Variant With New Features Launched; Priced At Rs. 51,667

Bajaj Auto today officially announced the launch of the Platina 100 Kick Start (KS) variant in India. The new Platina 100 KS is priced at ₹ 51,667 (ex-showroom), and the bike is available for bookings across all Bajaj Auto dealerships in India. The new kick start version of the Platina 100 comes fitted with new features, spring-on-spring Nitrox suspension, tubeless tyres and more. The bike is cheaper by about ₹ 7,700 over the Platina Electric Start (ES) variant, which was introduced earlier this year in July.

The Bajaj Platina 100 Kick Start variant comes with hand guards for additional comfort

The Platina 100 KS now comes with a refreshed look thanks to its unique and stylish hand guards offering comfort and protecting to hands from wind blasts. The new spring-on-spring Nitrox suspension offers 15 per cent more comfort for both rider and pillion during long rides. The bike comes in two colour options - Cocktail Wine Red, & Ebony Black with Silver decals.

Mechanically, the Platina 100 KS variant uses the same BS6 compliant 102 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, DTS-i motor, which is tuned to produce 7.77 bhp of maximum power at 7,500 rpm against the peak torque of 8.3 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The motor is clubbed to a 4-speed gearbox. The two-wheeler manufacturer claims a top speed of 90 kmph on the Platina 100 KS variant.

As for features, the new Platina 100 KS variant gets LED DRL headlamp, protective tank pad, newly designed indicators and mirrors, wide rubber footpads, tubeless tyres, hand guards for additional comfort, quilted seat, 20 per cent longer front & rear suspension and more. For braking, the bike uses drum brakes at both the ends.

The Bajaj Platina 100 motorcycle comes in two variants - electric start and kickstart

Narayan Sundararaman, Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto Ltd mentioned, "The Brand Platina has made a notable presence with its unmatched proposition of Comfort making it one of the best motorcycles in the commuter segment. Our Platina range has sold over 72 lac motorcycles in the last 15 years. The new Platina 100KS will be a great addition to the Platina range, attracting customers aiming to choose a motorcycle that offers unrivalled comfort, a plethora of features and great mileage."

