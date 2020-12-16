New Bajaj Platina 100 Kick Start Variant With New Features Launched; Priced At Rs. 51,667

New Cars and Bikes in India
New Bajaj Platina 100 Kick Start Variant With New Features Launched; Priced At ₹ 51,667

The new Bajaj Platina 100 Kick Start variant comes in two colour options - Cocktail Wine Red, & Ebony Black with Silver decals.

The all-new Bajaj Platina 100 KS variant is priced at Rs. 51,667 (Ex-Showroom).
The all-new Bajaj Platina 100 KS variant is priced at Rs. 51,667 (Ex-Showroom).

  • New Bajaj Platina 100KS gets Spring-on-Spring Nitrox suspension
  • The kick start variant now gets newly designed indicators and mirrors
  • The bike is available across all Bajaj Auto dealerships in India

Bajaj Auto today officially announced the launch of the Platina 100 Kick Start (KS) variant in India. The new Platina 100 KS is priced at ₹ 51,667 (ex-showroom), and the bike is available for bookings across all Bajaj Auto dealerships in India. The new kick start version of the Platina 100 comes fitted with new features, spring-on-spring Nitrox suspension, tubeless tyres and more. The bike is cheaper by about ₹ 7,700 over the Platina Electric Start (ES) variant, which was introduced earlier this year in July.

00qr0rf

The Bajaj Platina 100 Kick Start variant comes with hand guards for additional comfort

The Platina 100 KS now comes with a refreshed look thanks to its unique and stylish hand guards offering comfort and protecting to hands from wind blasts. The new spring-on-spring Nitrox suspension offers 15 per cent more comfort for both rider and pillion during long rides. The bike comes in two colour options - Cocktail Wine Red, & Ebony Black with Silver decals.

Mechanically, the Platina 100 KS variant uses the same BS6 compliant 102 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, DTS-i motor, which is tuned to produce 7.77 bhp of maximum power at 7,500 rpm against the peak torque of 8.3 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The motor is clubbed to a 4-speed gearbox. The two-wheeler manufacturer claims a top speed of 90 kmph on the Platina 100 KS variant.

As for features, the new Platina 100 KS variant gets LED DRL headlamp, protective tank pad, newly designed indicators and mirrors, wide rubber footpads, tubeless tyres, hand guards for additional comfort, quilted seat, 20 per cent longer front & rear suspension and more. For braking, the bike uses drum brakes at both the ends.

8d5udsss

The Bajaj Platina 100 motorcycle comes in two variants - electric start and kickstart

Narayan Sundararaman, Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto Ltd mentioned, "The Brand Platina has made a notable presence with its unmatched proposition of Comfort making it one of the best motorcycles in the commuter segment. Our Platina range has sold over 72 lac motorcycles in the last 15 years. The new Platina 100KS will be a great addition to the Platina range, attracting customers aiming to choose a motorcycle that offers unrivalled comfort, a plethora of features and great mileage."

Bajaj Platina 100

Bajaj Platina 100

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 47,763 - 55,546
EMI Starts
1,57511.5% / 3 yrs
Commuter
Petrol
96.9 Kmpl
View Specification & Features
Check User Ratings & Reviews
Bajaj Comfortec Superior Front
Bajaj Comfortec Superior Front
Bajaj Comfortec Directional Tyre
Bajaj Comfortec Directional Tyre
Bajaj Comfortec Rubber Footpads
Bajaj Comfortec Rubber Footpads
Bajaj Comfortec Extra Long Double Spring Rear Suspension
Bajaj Comfortec Extra Long Double Spring Rear Suspension
Bajaj Comfortec Spring Soft Seatt
Bajaj Comfortec Spring Soft Seatt
Silencer
Silencer
Tank
Tank
